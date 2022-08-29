Aubameyang has his house invaded by robbers and is attacked in Spain

Barcelona forward lived moments of terror together with his wife this Monday (29)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a night of terror this Monday (29), in Barcelona. The Catalan club’s striker had his house invaded by robbers and was attacked.

According to reports from police sources to the newspaper The Countrythe home of the Gabonese, in Castelldefels, a municipality in the province of Barcelona, ​​was invaded by four bandits, who entered the residence through the garden.

Inside the house, the assailants threatened Aubameyang with a firearm and iron bars, even attacking the attacker. Under threat, the player of the barcelona had to open the safe and saw jewelry being taken away.

The bandits fled in a Audi A3 white. Upon receiving notice from the player’s wife, the police are looking for the gang.

As early as Monday morning, new reports were released about the case. According to the RAC1, the criminals spoke Italian among themselves and held Aubameyang and his companion hostage for an hour.

The player was beaten with an iron bar to the chin, while his wife was hit in the head.. Both were left with minor injuries. Barcelona provided psychological help to the player’s family, especially their children.

Aubameyang is the second Barcelona player to be the victim of a robbery recently. Before Gabonese, Robert Lewandowski had his luxury watch stolen in the vicinity of Ciutat Esportiva, in Sant Joan Despí. A few hours later, the police recovered the object and arrested the thief.