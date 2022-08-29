Audience jump in presidential debate makes Band overtake Globo







Adriana Araújo, Eduardo Oinegue, Fabíola Cidral and Leão Serva, anchors of the debate at Band Photo: Playback/Instagram

Throughout Sunday (28), Band did not exceed 3 points in the audience ranking in Greater São Paulo, Kantar Ibope’s main audience measurement area.

The picture changed minutes before the start of the presidential debate, the 1st of this campaign.

Five minutes before the start, the channel already scored 5.5 points. When it went on the air at 9 pm, it had 9 and took 3rd place, behind Record and Globo.

With only 6 minutes, the debate overtook Bishop Macedo’s broadcaster to reach 10.5 points.

Arriving at the first half-hour of the candidates’ meeting, the Band had 13 points. Globo, 15.5, with ‘Fantástico’.

Less affected by the debate, SBT scored 8.6 with ‘Programa Silvio Santos’ and Record, 7 points with ‘Domingo Espetacular’.

The mood in the second block, with some exalted presidential candidates, reverberated in Ibope. With 14 points, Band was tied with Globo.

At 10:15 pm, the debate surpassed ‘Fantastic’ by a few tenths in previous real-time data.

The fight for the audience continued fierce, with alternation from 1st place in the ranking until the break, with the farewell of anchors Eduardo Oinegue and Adriana Araújo, from Band.

The third segment started with Leão Serva, from TV Cultura, and Fabíola Cidral, from UOL, as mediators.

Globo regained its leadership in SP in the final stretch of ‘Fantástico’, around 11 pm. But in some squares the Band was well ahead, as in the Federal District (the debate with 19 points and the competitor, 11).

Soon after, the program with the presidential candidates resumed the lead, doing better than the compact of goals of the round in the ‘Show of Life’.

From then on, Band remained at the top until the end, with Globo a few points behind showing the humorous ‘Vai que Cola’.

The overall average of the debate, from 9 pm to 10:50 pm, was 13.3 points, according to preliminary data. The Saad family channel took 2nd place.

Even surpassed in many minutes, Globo managed to be the leader with 13.9 points. The consolidated indices will be released on Monday (29).

In partnership with Band, TV Cultura de São Paulo also broadcast the debate. In its best moment on Ibope, it scored 1.6 points, oscillating between 5th and 6th places among the major broadcasters.

Each point on Ibope represents 205,755 viewers in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.