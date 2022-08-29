Auxílio Brasil calendar and loan, what you need to know to get the money

São José dos Campos-SP, August 28, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Auxílio Brasil is an income transfer program of the Federal Government, which has a monthly value of R$ 400. However, until December of this year, it will have a differentiated value of R$ 600.

This is due to a decree that the government approved in the so-called PEC of Benefits, where it also decreed a state of emergency. However, payment terms are always the same. It’s the diarysp will talk a little about it.

How does the Aid Brazil Calendar work?

First, it is important to note that Auxílio Brasil is not paid at once to all beneficiaries. This is because the number of people who receive it is very large. Therefore, Caixa Econômica Federal, responsible for payments, splits everything.

This happens according to the NIS (Social Identification Number) of each worker. Caixa’s official website, for example, has all the details of payment dates. Check out the calendar below:

NIS with end 1 – Receives on September 19

NIS with end 2 – Receives on September 20

NIS with end 3 – Receives on September 21

NIS with end 4 – Receives on September 22

NIS with end 5 – Receives on September 23

NIS with end 6 – Receives on September 26

NIS with end 7 – Receives on September 27

NIS with end 8 – Receives on September 28

NIS with end 9 – Receives on September 29

NIS ending 0 – Received on September 30

Currently, there are two ways to get in touch via phone to receive: by the Ministry of Citizenship, at number 121, or at Caixa, by phone 111.

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

Now, to have access to Auxílio Brasil, you must first be registered in the CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) of the federal government. Thus, you also need to meet the minimum family income requirements.

Also on the Federal Government website, you can find all the details and rules. Thus, the program is actually aimed at people with lower incomes.

Consigned loan from Auxílio Brasil

On August 12, the government approved the payroll loan for those who receive Auxílio Brasil. However, it still doesn’t have a date to actually start. However, the rules are all set.

For example, the beneficiary may pay an installment of up to 40% of the monthly benefit amount. However, this amount is above the original R$ 400, which will be valid from January onwards and not the R$ 600.

In this way, the maximum amount of the installment will be R$ 160. As for the banks, several groups will offer the amount and not just Caixa Econômica. And recipients of Auxílio Brasil can look for the one with the best interest rate.