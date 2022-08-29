Bahia and Vasco make direct confrontation with expectation of record audience at Fonte Nova | Bahia

After 11 days without official commitments, Bahia will return to the field this Sunday afternoon. Tricolor measures forces with Vasco, in direct confrontation by the G-4, valid for the 26th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The match, at Arena Fonte Nova, starts at 16:00 (Brasília time).

Only two points separate Bahia and Vasco in the Série B leaderboard.

TV Bahia broadcasts the match live, but you can follow the pre-match live here on ge from 15:15! Stop by and follow the warm-up of the match.

Bahia has 44 points, against 42 for Vasco. That is, the result of this Sunday’s match can redefine the positions of the teams. Tricolor currently occupies the vice-leadership of Serie B, and Cruz-Maltino closes the G-4, in fourth place in the second.

Facing a team that is in the G-4 is something unusual for Bahia in this Serie B. The situation has only happened three times so far, and the use of Tricolor is 44.4% in this scenario.

Bahia against teams from the G-4:

Round #10

Bahia 1 x 0 Sport

Bahia 1 x 0 Sport Round #16

Bahia 0 x 0 Gremio

Bahia 0 x 0 Gremio Round #20

Cruise 1 x 0 Bahia

Good news is that Tricolor’s only defeat against G-4 teams happened far from Salvador. At Fonte Nova, stage of the match against Vasco, Bahia beat Sport and drew with Grêmio.

To also beat Cruz-Maltino and regain the second position, Bahia will count on the strength of a crowded Fonte Nova. The Arena, by the way, expects to register the largest audience in a game between clubs since its opening in 2013.

Records at Fonte Nova Arena:

Largest audience at Arena Fonte Nova in 2022: 44,885 payers in Bahia x CSA, for Série B do Brasileiro;

44,885 payers in Bahia x CSA, for Série B do Brasileiro; Largest audience between club games at Arena Fonte Nova: 46,341 payers in Bahia x Grêmio, for the 2019 Copa do Brasil;

46,341 payers in Bahia x Grêmio, for the 2019 Copa do Brasil; Largest audience at Arena Fone Nova: 51,227 in Belgium vs USA at the 2014 World Cup.

The 11 days without games gave Bahia time to recover players. Luiz Otávio, Gabriel Noga and Marco Antônio, who were out of combat, are available to Enderson Moreira. In addition, the coach can also count on Ytalo, reinforcement presented at the beginning of the week.

+ For Bahia’s game against Vasco, Enderson will have an almost complete cast for the first time

Caio Vidal, also presented this week, will be the only absence from Tricolor. The player arrived at the club in a transition phase after suffering an ankle injury, still wearing the Internacional shirt.

The likely starting lineup for this Tuesday has: Danilo Fernandes; Marcinho, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Rezende, Mugni, Patrick de Lucca (Ricardo Goulart) and Daniel; Alligator and Davó;