Bahia beats Vasco with a goal from Ricardo Goulart and wins a surplus in Serie B

Bahia beat Vasco this Sunday afternoon (28) by a score of 2 to 1, at Arena Fonte Nova, in front of more than 48,000 fans. The story of the game belonged to Ricardo Goulart, who made it against, but guaranteed the turn of the Tricolor at the end of the first half. Quintero also rocked his own net.

The game, valid for the 26th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, served to consolidate Bahia in second position, with 47 points, three ahead of Grêmio and ten behind Cruzeiro. Vasco is in 4th place, with 42 points.

The teams return to play next Wednesday (31). The Northeastern team travels to face Ponte Preta, at 21:30, while the Cariocas welcome Guarani, at 19:00.

Festival of goals against

the Bahia started the game with more intensity, finishing well and taking danger. Vasco, on the other hand, was waiting for a mistake to get to the attack, having a compact team on the field. In the 19th minute of the first half, after a confusion between the goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes and the defense in a corner kick, the ball hit Ricardo Goulart’s chest and died in the back of the net. Own goal and 1-0 for the visitors.

The northeastern team felt the blow, while the Maltese cross could not take advantage of it. The equalizing goal came in the 40th minute, in another own goal. Matheus Bahia crossed from the left side of the attack and Quinterotrying to get it out of the area, sent it to the net itself.

Ricardo Goulart redeems himself

It didn’t take long for Bahia to impose its supremacy on the field again. Lucas mugni took a corner to the head of Ricardo Goulart, who tested hard, with no chance of defending the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, in the 46th minute of the first half.

Bahia dominates the second half

The second stage continued with great intensity from Bahia. Two shots, at 7 and 8, illustrated the team’s arrivals well. First, Matheus grandma stole the ball from Quintero at the entrance of the penalty area and finished facing the goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, who managed to defend in the reflex. Afterwards, the ball returned to Daniel, who tried to kick it from outside the penalty area; the bid, once again, was defended by Thiago Rodrigues.

Vasco returned it at 17. Nenê took a corner in the middle of the penalty area and Andrey Santos, with a volley, took paint from Danilo Fernandes’ beam. Eight minutes later, Alex Teixeira made a great move, with the right to two pens, but lost control of the ball and could not finish.

The dominance continued with Bahia. At 42, Luiz Henrique crossed badly to the middle of the area, but Jacaré didn’t give up and sent a balloon up. After a dispute in the attack, Luiz Henrique filled his left foot and Thiago Rodrigues palmed.

DATASHEET

Bahia 2 x 1 Vasco

Reason: 26th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 08/28/2022

Place: New source

Hour: 4pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Video referee (VAR): Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: Ignacio (BAH), Yuri (VAS), Quintero (VAS), Alex Teixeira (VAS)

red cards:

goals: Ricardo Goulart (VASagainst), at 19′ of the 1st half (0-1); Quintero (BAH, against), at 40′ of the 1st half (1-1); Ricardo Goulart (BAH), at 46′ of the 1st half (2-1);

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes; Marcinho, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio (Gabriel Xavier) and Matheus Bahia (Luiz Henrique); Patrick; Vitor Jacaré, Daniel, Ricardo Goulart (coat) and Lucas mugni (Rezende); Matheus grandma (Ytalo). Coach: Enderson Moreira.

Vasco: Thiago Rodrigues; Matheus Ribeiro, QuinteroAnderson Conceição and edimar; Yuri (Marlon Gomes), Andrey Santos and Nenê (Palaces); Bruno Tubarão (Figueiredo), Paulo Victor (Gabriel small) and Alex Teixeira (Eguinaldo). Coach: Emilio Faro.