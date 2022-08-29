Bahia performances: Ricardo Goulart scores the winning goal and receives the highest score against Vasco | Bahia

In front of more than 48,000 fans and a record audience at the Fonte Nova Arena, Bahia beat Vasco, this Sunday afternoon, 2-1, in a game valid for round #26 of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The Tricolor had a lot of intensity to look for the comeback and guarantee three more important points in the fight for access.

The result keeps Bahia in second position in the championship, now with 47 points. The advantage for the fourth-placed club from Rio is now five points; for Londrina, first outside the G-4, with nine points.

Bahia has a new commitment to Serie B this Wednesday, when they face Ponte Preta, at Moisés Lucarelli, at 21:30 (Brasilia time).

In his debut in the starting lineup, Ricardo Goulart went from hell to heaven in just over 25 minutes. After scoring against, the attacking midfielder used one of his main characteristics to secure the tricolor victory. He went up very well after a corner and scored a beautiful header.

Motorzinho do Bahia in the match, Mugni was important in the defensive recomposition of the Tricolor. In addition, he assisted for the second goal. The midfielder took the corner to the head of Ricardo Goulart.

If there’s a player who gave quality to Bahia’s pass in this match, it was Daniel. The midfielder took responsibility for the creation and participated in the first goal of the Bahian team, in a bid with Matheus Bahia. In the second half, he ensured the maintenance of possession of the ball when the team slowed down.

After replacing Luiz Otávio in the first minutes of the match, after the defender left the field in pain, Gabriel Xavier had a great performance. Nice partnership with Ignacio, who also had a good performance.

The goalkeeper was primarily responsible for the Cruz-Maltino goal. He didn’t clear the ball well, which hit Ricardo Goulart before going into the net. In the first half, he was still booed by the crowd. It was his second failure in a row in two games.

