Bank released new platform and pix may come to an end; understand

The Central Bank announced a new platform for financial services and transactions that will unite Pix, Open Finance and Open Banking. With that, many people wondered if the Pix, instant transfer system, will end. The answer is no.

What will happen is that the new platform will integrate all financial systems in one place. The launch is scheduled for next year. The objective is to bring more practicality to Brazilians.

new platform

Continues after advertising

With all services on a single platform, the user will be able to save time. This is because BC’s idea is to integrate the services of all banks in just one application. In this way, citizens who have accounts in more than one institution will be able to access all of them at once.

In addition, the space will be customized according to the user’s profile and all services will be interconnected.

Learn more about the services that will integrate the platform.

Open Banking

Continues after advertising

Open Banking allows the sharing of customer information between different financial institutions and account transactions through different applications, securely and quickly.

Access permission by banks can be canceled at any time by the customer. This system allows for greater competition between institutions by offering different services to the customer.

Through Open Banking, the user has access to proposals according to their profile.

Open Finance

Open Finance is an evolution of Open Banking. In other words, all services offered by Open Banking are extended to Open Finance. Through it, it is possible to have access to accreditation, foreign exchange, investments, insurance and pension plans.

Open Finance also uses user data as a basis and offers services according to customer preferences.

pix

Pix, an instant transfer system, will also be part of the platform. Since its launch, the system has been hitting big marks, until August of this year, Pix was responsible for about 14 billion transactions.

In July, there were record transactions. In just one day, more than 58 million were registered.

Central Bank over Pix

Although many rumors have circulated about the end of Pix, the Central Bank said that the system should continue to work, and should also launch new features. It is worth mentioning that the authority is studying the internationalization of the service, that is, possibly, it will be possible to move abroad soon.

Pix is ​​a system that has been consolidated very quickly among Brazilians. The agility and practicality made life easier for users.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.