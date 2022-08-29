Barça beats Valladolid with Lewa’s back-heel goal and Raphinha’s pass – 28/08/2022

Barcelona didn’t find it much difficult to thrash Valladolid 4-0, with Robert Lewandowski’s first two goals at Camp Nou today (28), in the 3rd round of the Spanish Championship. In addition to the Pole, who painted his heel, Pedri and Sergio Roberto also left theirs in the Catalan victory.

With the result, Barça rises to the vice-leadership of Espanyol, with 7 points added and below only Betis, which has 9. Valladolid, on the other hand, skates between the last positions and ends its participation in the round occupying the 16th place. , with only 1 point.

Koundé debut without scares

Koundé, from Barcelona, ​​in a game against Real Valladolid for Espanyol Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Jules Koundé made a good debut for Barcelona. Signed for 50 million euros from Sevilla, he was effective in the very few times he touched the ball, hitting passes and tackles in front of a team that barely managed to attack. Highlight for the bid at 23′ of the second stage in Valladolid’s main scoring chance in the game. Óscar Plano played for Roque Mesa to fill his foot for Ter Stegen’s great save. On the rebound, Óscar shoots hard at first and Koundé takes the cart almost over the line.

Sergio Escudero can’t handle it

In the confrontation of attack against defense, the defensive sector of Valladolid did not prove to be effective. Sergio Escudero, alongside Anuar, could not prevent the plays for his side, as a result of this was the goal that opened the scoring that came after a cross from Raphinha to Lewandowski

Barcelona takes a while to enter

The Catalan team undertook a lot of pressure throughout the 90 minutes on Valladolid, who made a mistake in passing, left holes in the midfield and couldn’t keep up with the home team’s players. Xavi’s team, on the other hand, lacks in some details, lacks rapport and can only understand each other in the last few moves.

The first and second at Camp Nou

Lewandowski scored his first two goals at Camp Nou with direct influence from Brazilian Raphinha. In the first, the winger crossed from the right, and the shirt stretched out to push into the net and open the scoring. In the second, Dembélé makes a move from the right side and triggers Lewandowski to score with a heel.

Valladolid does not impress

Valladolid put little pressure on the Catalan team and prioritized the defense, with rare occasions when he decided to go on the attack, but he failed mainly on the left side of the field with Anuar and Sergio Escudero who, even with a 4-1-4-1 formation, could not prevent the offensives commanded by the Brazilian Raphinha on that side.

Trained by Barcelona

In the three rounds of La Liga, Barcelona was forced to face rivals with at least one player they formed: Balliu no Rayo Vallecano in the first round; Kubo at Real Sociedad on Monday and today (28) with Masip at Valladolid.

Upcoming clashes

On Saturday (3), Barcelona return to the field to face Sevilla, at 16:00 (Brasília time). Valladolid will face Almería, also at 4 pm, but on Monday (5). Both games are for the 4th round of La Liga.

Datasheet

BARCELONA 4 x 0 REAL VALLADOLID

Competition: Spanish Championship, 3rd round

Date and time: August 28, 2022, Sunday, at 2:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Camp Nou, Spain

Yellow Cards: Monchu and Kike Perez (VAD)

goals: Lewandowski (BAR), at 26th of the 1st T and at 18th of the 2nd T; Pedri (BAR), at 42 of the 1st quarter; Sergio Roberto (BAR), at 46′ of the 2nd T

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo (Sergi Roberto), Koundé, Eric García, Balde, Gavi (Frenkie de Jong), Busquets, Pedri, Dembélé (Ferrán Torres), Raphinha (Ansu Fati) and Lewandowski. Coach: Xavi Hernandez

REAL VALLADOLID: Masip, Luis Pérez, Joaquín Fernández, Javi Sánchez, Escudero, Aguado (Roque Mesa), Monchu (Plano), Kike Pérez, Anuar, Iván Sánchez (Toni Villa) and Guardiola. Technician: Pacheta.