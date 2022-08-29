BBB champion signs contract and would be confirmed in the rural reality show, says columnist

During this morning, Monday (29), the column Leo Dias, from the portal “Metrópoles”, was responsible for confirming the alleged participation of a former BBB in the program “The Farm 14”. The ex-confined woman won a very controversial edition, which featured aggression and an expulsion.

Emily Araújo, the winner of Big Brother Brasil 17 would be supposedly confirmed in the reality show of Record. The edition that consecrated her the winner was marked by a case of aggression against her, causing Marcos Harter to be expelled from the most guarded house in the country and sentenced by justice, according to information from the portal “Contigo”.

The influencer has more than 4.5 million followers on her official Instagram profile. It is worth remembering that Emily was already quoted to join the cast of the show a few years ago, but the deal was never sealed. Even so, the famous had already expressed her willingness to participate in the confinement on Edir Macedo’s station.

Recently, the BBB 17 champion became a topic by joining the list of “worst program winners”. Everything happened when Arthur Aguiar was the winner of the “BBB 22”, which displeased several internet users on Twitter, who decided to create and share a personal list with the names of the “least loved” winners by the public. At the time, Emily released the verb on social media and detonated the list.