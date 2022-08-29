BEm Truck Driver is already released; check if you are entitled

As we already know, Caixa Econômica Federal has been releasing the consultation to the Truck Driver Assistance of R$ 1 thousand through the application of the box has. On the platform, anyone who is a driver and registered with ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) can confirm whether or not they have been included in the benefit payment schedule.

According to the ordinance that defines the value of Truck Driver Assistance at R$ 1 thousand, the six installments will be destined to autonomous cargo carriers, regardless of how many vehicles they have registered. The right to the benefit will be granted to truck drivers who meet the requirements. Check it out below:

The right to the benefit will be granted to autonomous cargo carriers who are duly registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022;

It is also necessary to have a valid CNH and CPF;

The monthly payments of the benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand will be made regardless of the number of vehicles in possession;

Drivers will not have to present proof of purchase of diesel oil to be entitled to the value.

The BEm Caminhoneiro, as it is currently called, will be released to approximately 900,000 truck drivers, as estimated by the federal government. It is also worth noting that, according to Dataprev, a government partner, of the total of 848,333 truck drivers registered until May 31, only 595,829 would be able to receive the benefit amount.

The other truck drivers (255,504) are not eligible to receive the benefit amounts. We can give the example here of not having active status with ANTT until July 27, not to mention that they may have an irregular CPF.

Another very important factor is that most drivers who were unable to receive the amounts did not have any type of record of cargo transport operation between January 1st and July 27th of this year. Because of this, you need to hurry and make your TAC self-declaration by tomorrow, the 29th.