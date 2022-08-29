Big Earth, a Brazilian indie game, uses real photographs to compose the scenery

There are more than 15,000 original records of plants, insects and animals, produced in nature reserves

Big Earth is an indie game, Brazilian, focused on the environment and that presents a unique approach to the theme.

Developed by PlayPlay Studiosthe game was built using the Unreal Engine 4 and about 15,000 real and original photographs of fauna and flora around the world; this was a work that took five years to complete.

Founded in 2017 by brothers Daniel (42) and Caio Zilli (44), PlayPlay Studios was born with the intention of creating impactful games that have a purpose beyond entertainment, making players reflect on the topic addressed. Big Earth was created thanks to the graphical power of Unreal Engine 4, which “made game creation more accessible”, being Daniel Zilli.

The real nature of Big Earth

The game follows the diminutive Dr. Kyle Seed – scientist in charge of Big Earth laboratories – on an epic journey through the most important biomes on Earth in a search for the resources and equipment that can return it to its normal size and save the future of humanity.

The Zilli brothers directed and produced the entire game, so they were able to add another passion they shared: photographing nature. “We always like to photograph nature and contemplate it, we had tons of photographs since when photographic films were still used”, declared Daniel.

In addition to the photographs they already had, they made new captures and some friends also collaborated with their own images, according to the needs of the project. Big Earth has records from places like Peruíbe, Florianópolis, Ilha Grande and Sweden.

This sci-fi adventure is exclusive to PC and was released on Steam on June 23, 2022. The Zilli brothers – who previously worked in the advertising market, offering computer graphics services – dedicated five years to developing a game that combined their passion for nature registration and puzzles tied together in a narrative that contemplates a subject as important as the preservation of our biomes.

Some game features:

Contemplative, but not only: developed based on more than 15,000 original images of plants, insects and animals, photographed in nature reserves in different locations on the planet, the game faithfully recreates biomes such as Tropical Forests, Temperate Forests, Deserts, Tundras and much more. most;

Original Soundtrack: Big Earth is a beautiful platformer wrapped in a contemplative soundtrack. The track is inspired by the game’s scenarios and helps to create a perfect atmosphere to engage the player during the game experience. The soundtrack is entirely original and was composed by Daniel Zilli;

Adaptive HUD: Hide the interface (Heads-Up Display) and activate the photo mode to capture and share the most beautiful moments in the game.

“Awareness and discussion about environmental preservation and care have always been important and more than ever, this message could not be missing from the game. It is a current discussion that deserves to be highlighted and this interaction in games generates a great way to take the topic to the public.” said Daniel.

Learn more about the game on the PlayPlay Studios website and be sure to try and marvel at this combination of real scenarios with computer graphics on Steam.

Source: PlayPlay Studios