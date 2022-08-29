Bolsonaro and Lula attack each other in ‘heated’ debate, says international press







Lula and Bolsonaro lead the polls and debated for the first time on Sunday Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

A “heated” debate in an extremely divided election. This is how the international press reported the first meeting between presidential candidates held on Sunday (28/8).

“In what is proving to be a polarized contest in Latin America’s most populous country, tempers flared in a nearly three-hour TV debate with six candidates,” Britain’s Financial Times said.

The title of the article is: “Lula and Bolsonaro attack each other in heated Brazilian presidential debate”.

The daily highlighted the exchange of accusations between the two leaders in the polls: former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the Financial Times, there were two highlights: when Bolsonaro blamed Lula for leading “the most corrupt government in the history of Brazil” and when Lula accused Bolsonaro of “destroying the country”.

“Bolsonaro delivered a strong blow to his rival, focusing on the issue of corruption, alluding to a political kickback scheme in the state oil company Petrobras under Lula’s PT government,” the economy news daily said. Lula defended his legacy, saying that his government created mechanisms to fight corruption, added the FT.

The newspaper said the main focus of the debate was the economy, amid rising cost of living and the government’s policies to provide economic assistance to families.

“However, both politicians spoke little about policy details. [que pretendem implementar caso eleitos].”

Along the same lines, Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera claimed that Bolsonaro and Lula “went on the offensive” during the first presidential debate.

Bolsonaro called Lula a “thief” and highlighted the so-called “Lava Jato” scandal (…) Lula replied that Bolsonaro was spreading “untruths” and, in turn, accused the president of mismanaging the country and undoing years of economic growth and anti-poverty initiatives,” the broadcaster said.

Spanish newspaper El País also reported on Sunday’s televised debate in one of the “most polarized elections in recent years” — highlighting the economy and corruption as the main topics of discussion.

“The current president and the former president also discussed social assistance for the poorest Brazilians,” El País said.

“Bolsonaro rebuked Lula for the fact that the Bolsa Família program, which was the great symbol of progressive governments, is three times smaller than the current program, called Auxilio Brasil, which is worth R$ 600. Lula replied that, despite the promises of the President, this amount is only guaranteed until the end of the year. This remuneration is Bolsonaro’s big bet to attract votes among the most needy Brazilians.”

El País also stated that “Bolsonaro did not hesitate to lie” when saying that Brazilian inflation is below that of the United States.

For the Spanish newspaper, “the winner of the debate was Senator Simone Tebet”, from the PMDB.

“She was the one who harshly criticized and called President Bolsonaro to account,” the newspaper said.

The debate was also highlighted by the French newspapers Le Monde and Le Figaro, which reproduced a short text from the AFP news agency.

– This text was published originally in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/brasil-62712814