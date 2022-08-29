Bolsonaro attacks Vera Magalhães during debate: “Shame on journalism”

posted on 8/28/2022 10:55 PM / updated on 8/28/2022 11:01 PM



(credit: Miguel SCHINCARIOL/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Sunday (28/08) in the first debate between the presidential candidates with the highest intention of votes in the electoral polls. In the second block of the event held by Band, the chief executive exchanged with journalist Vera Magalhães, who asked Ciro Gomes (PDT) and the president a question.

“Vaccine coverage has been plummeting in recent years. To what extent may the disinformation spread by the president have aggravated the covid pandemic?”, the journalist asked Ciro, for Bolsonaro to comment.

“Vera, I couldn’t expect anything else from you. I think you sleep thinking about me. You have some passion for me. You can’t take sides in a debate like this, make false accusations about me. You’re a disgrace to journalism. , but everything is fine”.

See the moment:





Ciro replied that it is the population’s right to receive the vaccine, so for the government this is a “trivial” matter. “When I was governor in Ceará, the budget was to fulfill 100% of the vaccination and we won international awards, one of the elements was that we covered 100% of the population of Ceará to have been vaccinated. There was a campaign, clarification, the vaccine was on time, well conditioned, well transported. This has all disappeared, this is the Brazilian disaster”, said the candidate.

After Bolsonaro’s response, Ciro laughed and put his hand on his face. Afterwards, he tried to speak and was also sharply cut off by Bolsonaro. “I didn’t ask for your opinion,” he said.

Attack on Tebet’s performance

For Simone Tebet, the president questioned her performance at the Covid-19 CPI. “You said a sentence at the CPI, the following, ‘it is not because there was embezzlement of public money that we should investigate’. You were colluding with corruption at the CPI. You didn’t find anything against me. million and was not investigated by the CPI. You are a disgrace to the Federal Senate and I am not attacking women. Don’t come up with a story of attacking women, of victimizing yourself”, he said.

And he attacked the journalist again: “Vera, you really were fantastic”, he joked.

Band Debate

TV Bandeirantes shows, this Sunday (28/8), the first debate between candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. Organized in partnership with Uol, Folha de S. Paulo and TV Cultura, the debate welcomes candidates Ciro Gomes (PDT), Felipe D’Avila (Novo), Soraya Thronicke (UB), Lula (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL ) and Simone Tebet (MDB).



