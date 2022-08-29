Bolsonaro attacks Vera Magalhes and Tebet: ‘I’m not attacking women’

Question had been asked to Ciro Gomes (PDT) with Bolsonaro’s comment (photo: TV Band/Play) After being questioned by journalist Vera Magalhes, from TV Cultura, about vaccination coverage in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) lost patience and attacked the journalist and also the candidate for the Planalto Simone Tebet (MDB).

The president’s attack was made because Vera said that the president was against vaccination in the country and therefore, the pandemic was aggravated in Brazil. A question had been asked to Ciro Gomes (PDT) with Bolsonaro’s comment.

“Vera couldn’t expect anything else from you. I think you sleep thinking about me. You must have some crush on me. You cannot take sides in a debate. A disgrace to Brazilian journalism,” she said.



see gallery . 28 Photos Debate between candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022 held by Band

(photo: Miguel Schincariol/AFP)



Simone Tebet was annoyed by Bolsonaro’s tone and interrupted the president. “I didn’t ask you,” Bolsonaro replied at the time. After the confusion, the president stated that he was not attacking anyone. “I’m not attacking women,” he said.