Bolsonaro attacks Vera Magalhes and Tebet: ‘I’m not attacking women’

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago

Question had been asked to Ciro Gomes (PDT) with Bolsonaro’s comment (photo: TV Band/Play)

After being questioned by journalist Vera Magalhes, from TV Cultura, about vaccination coverage in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) lost patience and attacked the journalist and also the candidate for the Planalto Simone Tebet (MDB).

The president’s attack was made because Vera said that the president was against vaccination in the country and therefore, the pandemic was aggravated in Brazil. A question had been asked to Ciro Gomes (PDT) with Bolsonaro’s comment.

“Vera couldn’t expect anything else from you. I think you sleep thinking about me. You must have some crush on me. You cannot take sides in a debate. A disgrace to Brazilian journalism,” she said.


Simone Tebet was annoyed by Bolsonaro’s tone and interrupted the president. “I didn’t ask you,” Bolsonaro replied at the time.

After the confusion, the president stated that he was not attacking anyone. “I’m not attacking women,” he said.

Felipe d’vila (Novo), Lula (PT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Soraya Thronicke (Unio) and Ciro Gomes (PDT) also participated in the Band debate. It was the first presidential duel on TV in the context of the 2022 elections.

Eleies 2022

Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Lo Pricles (UP), Pablo Maral (Pros), Roberto Jefferson (PTB) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) are other names that stand as candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022. they did not participate in the debate,

This year’s elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second shift will take place on the 30th of the same month.

