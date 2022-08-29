Bolsonaro cancels Saturday and reevaluates interviews after debate repercussions, says newspaper







Bolsonaro in the debate held on Sunday night (28) Photo: Renato Pizzutto/Band

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) missed the Sabbath promoted by the Young pan in the morning of this Monday (29). According to the newspaper The globe, The absence was decided by the team of the PL candidate who defends that Bolsonaro does not participate in any more debates in the first round and selects few interviews, preferably in podcasts with a large audience and little confrontation.

The decision was taken after evaluating the president’s performance in the debate on Sunday (28), considered negative. Also according to the publication, the campaign team did not expect that Bolsonaro’s attacks on women and the press would become central themes of the debate.

The president’s lack of knowledge about data on the fight against the pandemic and the vaccination schedule can also have a negative impact on the electorate and there is fear of loss of votes among those publics that misjudge the conduct of the federal government during the pandemic.

Bolsonaro’s machismo and aggressiveness were also negatively evaluated by the campaign team that fears a low range of votes among women and the poorest.