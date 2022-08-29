Bolsonaro ends debate criticizing governments of Argentina, Chile and Colombia

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticizes leftist governments in Latin America (photo: Miguel Schincariol/AFP)

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ended the debate this Sunday (28/8) with criticism of leftist governments in Latin America. And he said that the return of Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), called by him “ex-convict”, and the alliance with vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) represent the “union of everything that sucks”.

Bolsonaro also declared that Lula supported the last Venezuelan governments, criticized the governments of Alberto Fernandz, in Argentina, Gabriel Boric, in Chile, and Gustavo Petro, in Colombia, who took office this month. Daniel Ortega, from Nicaragua, has been criticized for recent polemics of persecution of democracy.

The PT asked for the right of reply after the president’s speech and said that the reason he was arrested was so that “he would be elected president of the Republic”.

Felipe d’vila (Novo), Lula (PT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Soraya Thronicke (Unio) and Ciro Gomes (PDT) participated in the Band debate. It was the first presidential duel on TV in the context of the 2022 elections.

Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Lo Pricles (UP), Pablo Maral (Pros), Roberto Jefferson (PTB) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) are other names that stand as candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022. they did not participate in the debate,

This year’s elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second shift will take place on the 30th of the same month.