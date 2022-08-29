Bolsonaro leaves Alvorada to hold the 1st electoral debate

Event will be at 9 pm and will be broadcast on Poder360 channel; ex-president Lula will also attend

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left Palácio da Alvorada at 12:46 pm this Sunday (28.Aug.2022) towards the Brasília Air Base. He will travel to São Paulo to participate in the Band debate with the main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto.

O Power 360 will broadcast at 9 pm the event, the 1st of the 2022 elections. The program, which will have 3 blocks, is jointly promoted by Band, TV Cultura, UOL and Folha de S.Paulowith the support of Google and YouTube.



Hamilton Ferrari/Poder360 – 28.Aug.2022 Official cars of the Presidency of the Republic go to the Brasília Air Base for Bolsonaro to travel to São Paulo

The 3 best-placed candidates in the polls and those from parties with representatives in the Chamber of Deputies were invited to participate: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (New) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil).

O Power 360 will broadcast the program live through the following channels of the digital newspaper:

DEBATE ORGANIZATION AND RULES

In the 1st block of the debate, each candidate will have 1 minute to answer the question chosen by journalists from the communication vehicles that make up the pool. After the 1st round, 3 different questions will be asked and 2 candidates will answer the same question. The order of the answers will be the same order as the presidential candidates in the studio.

Then, the 1st round of questions will be asked among the candidates. At this stage, the order defined was: Jair Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes, Luiz Felipe D’Ávilla, Soraya Thronicke, Lula and Simone Tebet.

In this section of the debate, journalists from pool of broadcasters will ask questions to candidates. Journalists will choose who will answer the question and who will be able to comment on the answer. All candidates will participate in this round.

The 3rd block of the debate will be marked by a new round of clashes between the candidates. In this round, the following order will be followed: Simone Tebet, Soraya Thronicke, Ciro Gomes, Jair Bolsonaro, Lula and Luiz Felipe D’Ávila.

After the confrontation between the candidates, a new round of questions from journalists will be held. Again 3 different questions will be asked, with 2 candidates answering the same question.

In the last block of the debate, each politician will have 1 minute to present their final remarks.

1st DEBATE WITH LULA AND BOLSONARO

Fierce opponents, both will meet face-to-face in the debate of TV Bandeirantes, carried out jointly by pool of media vehicles formed by band, Folha de S. Paulo, TV Cultura and UOL.

The 2 only confirmed their attendance this Saturday (27.Aug.2022). During the previous week, the teams of both discussed strategies and conditioned participation to the presence of the opponent. There were doubts, both for Lula and for Bolsonaro, about the risks and benefits of attending this type of event. In the morning, the PT announced the decision on his social networks. Hours later, the current president also confirmed. Defined by lottery, Lula and Bolsonaro will be side by side in the studio.

The expectation is that the main confrontation will take place between Lula and Bolsonaro. Topics such as corruption in PT governments and the lack of more effective actions to face the covid-19 pandemic should be explored. Both will also be preferred targets for other candidates.

Bolsonaro should also be asked to respond about the increase in poverty and hunger in the country and the end of the increase in Auxílio Brasil in December. Questions about machismo and homophobia can also be posed to the president.

The 2 lead the presidential race, with an advantage for the PT. According to the latest survey PowerDate, released on August 17, Lula has 44% of voting intentions in the 1st round. Bolsonaro registered 37%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022.