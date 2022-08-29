Botafogo goes with Saravia, Adryelson and Júnior Santos to face Flamengo and repeats the lineup

O Botafogo is defined by the technician Luís Castro for the classic in a little while against the Flamengoat 6 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 24th round of the Brazilian championship. He, for the first time, repeats the lineup.

Saravia was kept on the right side, while adryelson continues as a starter in the defense alongside Cuesta. Ahead, Junior Santos commands the attack, since Erison and Matheus Nascimento are out.

In this way, Botafogo is officially lined up with Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Adryelson, Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Victor Sá, Junior Santos and Jeffinho.

The goalkeepers Lucas Perri and Douglas Borges, the defenders Kanu and Philipe Sampaiosides Rafael and DG, midfielders Danilo Barbosa and Patrick de Paula, midfielders Gabriel Pires and Lucas Piazon and forwards Luis Henrique and Vinicius Lopes.

Rival also defined

Flamengo is also defined by coach Dorival Júnior, with Gabriel Barbosa as the starter. The red-blacks start with Santos; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal, Diego and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Gabriel Barbosa and Lazaro.

The bench has Diego Alves, Rodinei, Varela, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís, João Gomes, Pulgar, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Marinho and Pedro.