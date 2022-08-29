Botafogo x Flamengo: Police seize iron bars and barbed wire from organized groups | football

The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro seized last Sunday, at the venue of the classic Botafogo x Flamengo, at the Nilton Santos stadium, numerous iron and wooden bars, in addition to a baseball bat with barbed wire.

According to the Special Battalion for Policing in Stadiums (BEPE), most of the weapons were from members of Flamengo’s organized supporters, but there was also material from Botafogo fans. The two fans would clash near the Armando Nogueira viaduct, in Nilton Santos, but the PM managed to intervene before the encounter got even more violent.

1 of 3 Baseball bat with barbed wire seized by Bepe before Botafogo x Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction Baseball bat with barbed wire seized by Bepe before Botafogo x Flamengo – Photo: Reproduction

– Our intelligence service observed through social networks a call from two organized Flamengo fans who are being judicially punished with removal from the stadium for acts of violence. In total affront to the government, they (about 500 people) moved to the vicinity of the stadium. All without tickets – said, by message, Lieutenant Colonel Silvio Faulhauber, from Bepe, a security battalion at sporting events in Rio de Janeiro.

– Their access would either result in the invasion of the stadium or they would relive that sad episode of February 19, 2017, called by them the “Olympic return”, occasion in which Flamengo fans managed to access the external sector destined to Botafogo fans coming to withdraw the life of a fan with a barbecue skewer – completed Faulhauber.

According to the Military Police, the seized material was thrown along the road when the crowd moved, in the face of the police’s reaction. No member of the organized Flamengo or Botafogo was detained.

Surroundings of Nilton Santos have confusion before the ball rolls to Botafogo x Flamengo

Tension in the surroundings marked the pre-game

Before the match there were several reports of confusion and not just near the Nilton Santos Stadium. Even so, near the stage of the game on Sunday night there was also apprehension. About an hour before the ball rolled (around 5 pm) fans and security forces reported gunshots, as well as confusion and running.

The Military Police informed the report that four men were arrested, but said they had no connection with the confusion. According to the information, one Flamengo fan did not respect the restriction on the stadium perimeter and another three for illegal ticket sales.

2 of 3 Iron and wooden bars seized by Bepe from members of the Flamengo team before the classic with Botafogo — Photo: Reproduction Iron and wooden bars seized by Bepe from members of the Flamengo team before the classic with Botafogo — Photo: Reproduction

The confusion started when Flamengo organizers tried to access the stadium through the Armando Nogueira Viaduct, a place that was restricted to Botafogo. Aware of the onslaught of the red-blacks, organized by Botafogo went to meet them, and the first clashes took place between Rua das Oficinas and Rua José dos Reis.

The problem was resolved about 15 minutes before the game started, when the viaduct through which Flamengo fans tried to reach the stadium was cleared for pedestrians.

Surroundings of Nilton Santos stadium have confusion before Botafogo x Flamengo

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!