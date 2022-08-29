Brand new line of credit announced by CAIXA: find out who can apply

Caixa Econômica Federal announced a brand new line of credit for Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs), in addition to small and medium-sized companies. To contract the loan, interested parties must meet certain requirements imposed by the financial institution.

Want to know the hiring requirements and other important information about the loan? So keep following us below to check out everything we’ve separated especially for you!

Loan conditions for MEI

At first, the new line of credit, called GiroCaixa, is guaranteed by the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI), managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). Regarding the loan conditions, they are as follows:

Term for repayment of the loan of up to 60 months;

Interest rates starting at 1.18% monthly;

12 months grace period to start paying;

Depending on the company’s revenue, the minimum contract value can vary between R$ 5 thousand to R$ 10 million.

Furthermore, in order to apply for the loan, both small and medium-sized companies and MEIs need to have annual revenues between R$81,000 and R$300 million. To hire, it is possible to go to a Caixa branch or carry out the procedure online, without leaving home.

How to hire the new line of credit?

Finally, MEIs who are interested in contracting credit must go to a Caixa branch in person, with personal documents, supporting documents and CNPJ. Individuals can carry out the contract through the Caixa Tem app (Android: https://bityli.com/SVbrUS or iOS: https://bityli.com/FwISrT). For that, however, you need to update the app:

First, download the latest version of Caixa Tem and then log in;

Click on the option “Update registration”, on the home screen, grab documents such as RG, CPF and CNH and click on “I understand, let’s get started”;

Check that the data that appears on the screen is yours and is correct and, if so, click “yes” (if it is incorrect, just edit it);

After that, enter your place of birth and answer the questions that will appear on your screen, clicking “next” later;

Then, check all the data you have provided and confirm that they are correct by clicking on “continue”;

Finally, follow the app’s instructions to upload photos of your personal documents and update your registration.

After the update, it is possible to make the loan request within the application itself without having to move!

