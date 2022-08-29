Brand new minimum wage FORECAST for 2023; value has surprised Brazilians

With the economic consequences resulting from the pandemic, Brazilians have found it more difficult to bear the high costs of everyday life. For many, the current value of the minimum wage, which is R$ 1,212, is no longer enough to have all the products of a basic food basket at home.

Somehow, this already shows how the minimum income of the citizen is no longer helping with the family’s monthly purchases. For next year, the government’s idea is to increase the salary, but the proposals already show a scenario that is not very positive for Brazilians. Check out all about it in this article!

Value of the new minimum wage

The new salary will increase from R$1,212 to R$1,302 next year. At least this is the Federal Government’s proposal to dribble the effects of the economic crisis that are plaguing the country.

However, the new value is already seen with some criticism by Brazilians, since it does not generate real gain for citizens. As much as the minimum wage gains an increase from its current value, the new increase will definitely not contribute to families acquiring greater purchasing power.

The reason, also studied by the government, is that the new value of the minimum wage is based on a correction for high inflation. The amount is also calculated from the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

For this year, the forecast is for inflation to be 7.41%, according to some economists. The value is one of the highest, compared to previous governments. The current government’s proposal is to send the updated Budget by August 31st.

Who will get the adjusted salary?

The question that remains is: which citizens will be covered by the new minimum wage? According to the law, professionals who are included in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) system will be entitled to the new minimum wage. For those who are beneficiaries of the INSS, the monthly pension amount will also be readjusted with the new minimum wage.

Those people who already receive a low-sufficient salary will not be entitled to the R$ 1,302. That is, professionals whose monthly income is twice the social security ceiling, which currently corresponds to R$ 7,087.22.

