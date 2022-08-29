Brasileirão Serie A club agrees with coach Eduardo Baptista

Brazilian football

Coach will arrive for the remainder of the season

Fernando Alves / EC Youth
Former Palmeiras and Fluminense, coach Eduardo Baptista, 50 years old, is back in Serie A of the Brasileirão, this time, to be the newest commander of the Atletico GOwho left coach Jorginho after another defeat in the season.

Ge informs that Eduardo Baptista is the new coach of Atlético GO. He is expected this Monday (28) in Goiás to take the place of Jorginho and command the Dragon for the remainder of the season. Eduardo’s big mission will be to free the Dragon from falling in the Brasileirão.

Jorginho leaves Atlético in the penultimate position of the Brasileirão, with only 22 points conquered. The defeat to the great rival, Goias, this Saturday, by the Brasileirão, put the end of the coach’s passage with the colors of the Dragon, despite the good campaign in other competitions.

Eduardo Baptista

Eduardo Baptista’s last team was Juventude, today, the lantern of the Brasileirão. In Brazilian football, he has already played for some important clubs, such as Palmeiras, Fluminense and Athletico PR.

Athletico returns to the field this Thursday, for the semifinals of Sula, against São Paulo.

Cover photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

