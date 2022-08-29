Brazilian fears having account emptied by scam via bank apps

posted on 08/29/2022 06:00 / updated on 08/29/2022 06:07



What was easy turned into concern. The digitization of banking services has added practicality to the daily life of the population, but it has also become a target for criminals specializing in cell phone theft. The dozens of banking services available at the click of a button contributed to the creation of an environment conducive to new types of scams, mainly via Pix.

According to data from the Brazilian Public Security Forum, last year, 2,321 devices were taken daily from victims in Brazil. In all, 847,313 cell phones were subtracted in 2021. The number is equivalent to an average of 97 per hour.

For security expert Alan Fernandes, a member of the Forum, gangs are specializing in digital scams. “There is also an interest in the device itself and in the parts, but, in large part, the increase in crimes was due to the flow of information contained in cell phones, especially access to banking applications”, he observed.

Software is the main communication channel with banks and is on cell phones. Whoever accesses can move the accounts with ease. Scammers try to keep up with technology to extract more money from victims. “There are criminal groups that only act with financial crimes from cell phone data”, highlighted Fernandes.

Most cases of this nature are concentrated in large cities, with 289,461 records of cell phone thefts and robberies in 2021, according to the Forum. Luisa Dale, a 31-year-old filmmaker from Brasilia, was driving in the south of the city of São Paulo, when she was surprised by a shattered passenger window.

She says that the criminals broke the window and took the device that was on the dashboard of the unlocked car. “It was all very fast, I barely had time to understand what was happening. I saw a hand coming through the window, taking my cell phone and the person running out. I was on an avenue famous for robberies and I didn’t know it”, he reported.

Dale tried to disable the device, but authentication to access the device had already been disabled. In a short space of time, criminals changed the password of emails and made banking transactions. The total loss was R$ 18 thousand. In addition to the financial, she said that she began to suffer from anxiety attacks and fear of driving.

“I didn’t know what exactly they were having access to either, my photos, my emails, my conversations. You find out little by little, seeing that the person is seeing everything about you. This situation is horrible”, he said.

Because of the vulnerability, it is necessary to take measures to avoid further losses. “It is necessary to call the bank saying that your cell phone was stolen and file the police report with the Civil Police. It is important to always have an IMEI with you, which is the number that identifies and makes it possible to block any cell phone remotely from distance”, warned Alan Fernandes.

Legal support and bureaucracy

With the amount of crimes and speed of robbers, financial institutions and victims deal with bureaucracy to try to minimize problems and reverse the actions of criminals. Chemical engineer Larissa Ribeiro, 24, experienced moments of stress when she was robbed and lost her cell phone. She accessed the email to try to trace the phone and came across a series of receipts for transactions and loans made by other people.

“They had the party. They took money from several accounts, used the credit card, loan and redeemed the money I had saved. In another bank, they also used the special limit and the credit card”, he said.

Unsuccessfully trying to contact financial institutions, the engineer took to social media to complain about the lack of service. Larissa Ribeiro was not fully compensated, and is still struggling to recover what she lost.

Legislation

Lawyer Tainá Aguiar Junquilho, a specialist in digital law and a professor at the Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research (IDP), highlighted the difficulty in prosecuting these crimes today. and when they use them to make withdrawals or transfers, banks have tried to allege the victim’s exclusive fault”, he said.

In cases where the bank does not comply with the request, the customer can resort to consumer protection agencies. Despite the convictions, it is not a rule that banks must always reimburse the amounts subtracted by criminals, especially with the increase in the number of recent cases.

“In short, it’s better not to depend on luck and lawsuits, because in addition to the generated headache and stress, the jurisprudence is still not unanimous in making banks responsible for returning the values”, said Junquilho.

Recently the company Nubank was ordered to compensate a customer who was the victim of theft. Criminals had access to the application even after blocking the number and device with the operator and manufacturer. The money, worth R$5,100, was deposited in the “Saved Money” section, which, according to fintech advertising, is as safe as using a safe.

The digital bank refused to reimburse the victim when contacted, claiming that it could not undo the transaction as it was carried out using the user’s personal password, which does not prove a failure in the service by the company.





Cell phones in sight

