Brazilian GDP for the 2nd quarter, payroll and IRB offer pricing (IRBR3): what to watch this week

Turn of the month busy week of financial indicators. The numbers of the Brazilian and international economy are confused with a battery of electoral polls, with just over a month to go before the presidential elections. In Brazil, the highlight was the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter. In the United States, for labor market data.

The GDP Monitor, from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, points to a quarterly expansion of 1.1% of the Brazilian GDP between April and June this year. already the consensus Refinitiv forecasts a slightly more moderate growth of 0.9%.

UBS BB, which projects an increase of 1.3%, highlights that the growth of the economy in the period was driven by the service sector. However, it forecasts a drop in GDP in the third quarter, reflecting the monetary tightening in the country. Itaú projects growth of 1.1%, with the three main segments – agriculture, services and industry – growing at the margin.

“GDP should register a robust growth, close to that seen in the first three months of the year. The result should be driven by the service sector, on the supply side, and by household consumption, from a demand perspective”, wrote Bradesco analysts.

On the day following the release of GDP, Friday (2), the industrial production for the month of July is released. the consensus Refinitiv points to a positive monthly variation of 0.5% and a drop of 0.3% in the annual comparison. “We expect an increase of 1%, with positive numbers from both the manufacturing and extractive sectors”, says a report by Itaú.

The numbers of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), which should have come out last week, were postponed to this Monday (29). Itaú continues to project stability in the level of employment. The continuous PNAD survey, in turn, will be released on Wednesday (31). UBS BB forecasts the July unemployment rate to drop 30 basis points from June to 8.8%.

Employment data is also featured in the US

The market continues to try to predict the US Central Bank’s next steps. Last Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium and the market mood soured. O chairman reaffirmed the monetary authority’s commitment to controlling inflation and moved away from the dovish that it had adopted at the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC).

For analysts, the chances of a new rise of 75 basis points in US interest rates increased. This Monday, agents should follow the speech of Federal Reserve Vice President Lael Brainard, looking for new evidence about the Fed’s performance.

In the indicator agenda, highlight the US labor market numbers. The marathon starts on Tuesday (30), with the JOLTS job offer report. In the fourth, the ADP survey returns, on job creation in the private sector. the consensus Refinitiv points to the opening of 200 thousand positions in June.

Finally, the US Department of Labor will release, on Friday (2), the payroll. The average of market projections points to the creation of 285 thousand job vacancies in August, almost half of the registered a month earlier. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.5%. The average salary should increase by 0.4% compared to the previous month.

“The market will be keeping an eye on the pace of deceleration in the creation of new jobs and on the performance of wages”, says the Bradesco analysis.

In Europe, attention to inflation data

The main inflation indicators for the euro zone will be released in the coming days, as the European Central Bank tightens its monetary policy to hold back prices. The consumer index will be released on Wednesday (31) and annual inflation is expected to rise to 9%.

The European bloc’s producer price index is scheduled for Friday (2). the consensus Refinitiv points to a 3% growth in July compared to June. Thus, the index would accumulate a high of 37% in 12 months.

IRB offer pricing and Inter BDR conversion

On Wednesday (1), the pricing of the subsequent IRB offer (IRBR3) takes place. The offering will consist of the primary public distribution of, initially, 597,014,925 new shares, with restricted placement efforts, to be carried out in Brazil, with placement efforts abroad. The operation will be limited to R$ 1.2 billion.

This Monday, the BDRs of Inter & Co, owner of Banco Inter, will move to level 2 of B3 and will change their ticker: from INBR31 to INBR32. Companies that trade level 2 BDRs need to be registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). with this upgradein addition to the exchange, securities can be traded in more places, such as organized over-the-counter markets.

