Brazilian who survived after having his head crossed by a rebar ten years ago helps scientists in studies of brain injuries | Fantastic

Anyone who looks at Eduardo can’t even imagine what happened to him – ten years ago. The scars on his face and head don’t give the dimension of the gravity of what he went through.

On August 16, 2012, he was working as a worker on a construction site in Rio de Janeiro. Eduardo was crouching, wearing a helmet, when a two and a half meter long rebar fell from a height of 15 meters. The iron bar entered through the top of the head and exited between the eyes. from Edward. An impact of about 300 kilos.

The surgery to remove the rebar lasted six hours and the worker spent 15 days in hospital.

Eduardo lost 11% of brain mass on the right side of a vital region, considered the central control of our brain. The prefrontal cortex is responsible for our decision making, commands our impulses, memory, future planning, reasoning and manages our emotions.

With the injury caused by the rebar, the doctors expected Eduardo to have behavioral changes and decided to follow his evolution after the accident.

It happened exactly like the only similar case that is known to date. – full of coincidences with Eduardo’s accident. 174 years ago in the United States, fellow worker Phineas Gage, 25, had his prefrontal cortex pierced by a rebar.

Only in it, the iron bar entered the left side. AND, Unlike Eduardo, Gage’s behavior changed: he became aggressive and rude.

In any person, the different areas of the brain communicate with each other, or with the rest of the body, by electrical impulses. When one of these areas is injured, electrical activity doesn’t work as it should and communication gets worse..

One of Eduardo’s few difficulties is performing tasks that require both sides of the brain. simultaneously. The conclusion that one side of the brain is able to compensate for the other is being published in the scientific journal Lancet, one of the most respected in the world. They spent ten years studying Eduardo, in a partnership of Brazilian and American neuroscientists.

Doctors will now research ways to replicate this brain compensation in other trauma patients. Understand Eduardo’s case and the study by viewing the full report, in the video above.

