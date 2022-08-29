Bruna Marquezine wears a dress to insinuate her vote in the election; see the look – 08/29/2022

Bruna Marquezine drew attention that night when she shared a post on her Twitter profile. On the social network, the Brazilian actress posted a photo wearing a red dress with the caption: “The vote is secret”, she wrote during the debate between the presidential candidates held

In the comments in response to the tweet, users highlighted Marquezine’s possible support for PT candidate Luís Inácio Lula da Silva.

The look that stars in the photo posted by the artist is part of the collection of Italian stylist Alessandra Rich. The piece was presented for the Resort 2023 line.

In red, the long has thin straps in the neckline region and also has a long slit — embellished with the use of feathers.

Bruna Marquezine | Alessandra Rich Image: Playback/Instagram

Alessandra Rich | Resort 2023 Image: Disclosure

This look was complemented by a Cleo Leather sandal, also in red, by René Caovilla. The shoes are valued at R$ 9 thousand.

Other accessories were earrings by jewelry designer Fernando Jorge. On sale under the name Rocket Earrings, the item costs £30,000.

Bruna Marquezine wore the look during Baile do BB, a gala event organized on the night of the 27th by promoter Beto Pacheco at the Rosewood hotel, in São Paulo.

The use of the color red, with political content, in fashion has become frequent. Yesterday (28), Anitta bet on a look in this shade for her participation in the VMAs. When asked about the inspiration for the presentation she would make, the Brazilian singer highlighted the “red” of the Schiaparelli that she wore.

Anita | Schiaparelli Image: Getty Images

“Girl From Rio” already made its support for the candidate Lula public in July this year.