Brusque’s plane lands at Galeão after hitting Santos Dumont twice: “Desperador” | brusque

The Brusque delegation had a scare early this Sunday night. The plane that took the players and coaching staff of the Santa Catarina team to Rio de Janeiro had to crash at Santos Dumont airport due to bad weather.

The pilot of the aircraft was unable to make the landing due to strong gusts of wind. After the first attempt, the plane took off and spent about 30 minutes flying over the carioca capital. Then, in a new attempt, it was also not possible (see the route on the map below)

1 of 2 Plane with the Brusque delegation attacks Santos Dumont twice due to bad weather — Photo: Publicity/Brusque FC Plane with the Brusque delegation attacks Santos Dumont twice due to bad weather — Photo: Publicity/Brusque FC

In contact with the gepeople who were on the flight reported the tension.

– On the first attempt it was smooth, but on the second he was literally entering the runway, with the plane shaking a lot, then the pilot pulled and climbed very fast. He said he had reached the limit of passenger and plane safety. It was scary, lots of children screaming, crying, people going to the bathroom to vomit, feeling sick – said one of the passengers.

After 50 minutes of delay, the landing was authorized at Galeão airport.

2 of 2 Avião do Brusque lands at Galeão after hitting Santos Dumont twice — Photo: Brusque FC/Disclosure Brusque’s plane lands at Galeão after hitting Santos Dumont twice — Photo: Brusque FC/Disclosure