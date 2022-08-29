BTG survey: Bolsonaro and Lula stable; Ciro Gomes grows up – Politics

While Lula and Jair Bolsonaro are stable, Ciro Gomes has grown (photo: Reproduction/AFP) A new survey by BTG, released this Monday (29/8), points out that former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are stable in the poll on voting intentions. Ciro Gomes (PTB), who appears in third position, has grown. the first survey after the participation of the main presidential candidates in Jornal Nacional

According to the survey, the PT has 43% of voting intentions, having fluctuated two percentage points down, within the margin of error. Bolsonaro has 36% of voting intentions, keeping the same percentage as in the last poll.

Ciro Gomes, in third place, appears with 9% of voting intentions. In the previous survey the candidate had 6%. Simone Tebet (MDB) fluctuated within the margin of error. She has 4% of voting intentions and in the last survey she had 3%.

Vera Lcia (PSTU) and Pablo Maral (Pros) have 1%. The other candidates did not score. In the survey, there were no null votes. Undecided 3%; no candidate 4%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

Squid (PT): 43%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 36%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 4%

Vera Lcia (PSTU): 1%

Pablo Maral (Pros): 1%

Felipe d’vila (New): 0%

Leonardo Pricles (UP): 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

Soraya Thronicke (Unio): 0%

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%

Eymael (DC): 0%

The survey was carried out between the 26th and 28th of August, with 2,000 respondents aged 16 and over. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2 percentage points.

The research was registered with the TSE under the number BR-08934/2022.