Businessman paid people close to Bolsonaro amid mining lobby

Luiz Felipe Belmonte (photo: Archive/Correio Brasiliense)

Businessman Luis Felipe Belmonte worked with the Planalto Palace to legalize mining on indigenous land in the same period in which he transferred amounts to at least three people in Jair Bolsonaro’s circle, messages in possession of the Federal Police indicate.

Belmonte was an ally of the President of the Republic and was one of the main responsible for trying to create the Alliance for Brazil, a Bolsonarista party that ended up sinking.

The businessman’s movements for the exploitation of indigenous lands are recorded in conversations that appear in the survey that investigated the anti-democratic acts of April 2020. Belmonte was targeted by the PF and had his cell phone and computers seized.

The dialogues, from the end of 2018 to the first half of 2020, reveal that he worked to attract indigenous leaders while investing with the Planalto in the production of a legal text.

At the same time, information from the survey shows, Belmonte approached people close to the president and transferred money.

One of the beneficiaries was Jair Renan, Bolsonaro’s son, who received R$9,500 in 2020 to renovate his company’s office.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Karina Kufa, also received R$634,000 via her office. Sergio Lima –one of the marketers of Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign– and his partner, Walter Bifulco, received R$1.5 million via communication companies.

In August 2019, when the transfers to Kufa and the communication companies had already been made, Belmonte received from his wife, deputy Paula Belmonte (Cidadania-DF), a message criticizing the expenses with the communication company.

In the woman’s answer, the businessman quotes Kufa and says that the objective was to get closer to the Planalto Palace and make the “indigenous project” viable.

“Communication project: involves three factors, a) communication and image, properly speaking; b) approximation with the Planalto and viability of the indigenous project. The President has already given the green light and has already made public communication. with Karina, his personal lawyer; c) preparation of the Portal.”

He adds: “As for the indigenous people, I took the proposal to the president. I was asked to prepare the decree. Probably this year we will start the extraction”.

Sheet Belmonte said that there is no relationship between the payments and the defense of the mining permit. He said that he never talked to Bolsonaro about the issue and that he only once discussed the proposal in a meeting with Minister Jorge Oliveira (then Secretary General of the Presidency, today at the Federal Court of Auditors).

The Bolsonaro government has been working to release mining on indigenous lands since the beginning of its mandate and, in 2020, sent a bill signed by the then Ministers of Justice, Sergio Moro, and Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque.

At the beginning of 2022, there was approval of the urgent procedure, but since then the text has been stopped.

In the messages, Belmonte reports meetings to address the issue. On August 16, 2019, he says that he is being called to Planalto and will expose his strategies. A few days later, he sends a message to a person named Samir: “Leaving long meetings at the Planalto Palace. The idea of ​​a decree to regulate harvesting, pheasant and mining is being very well received.”

Belmonte also had conversations with indigenous leaders in which small payments are mentioned. An Alvaro Tukano, who supports mining in the Upper Rio Negro, in Amazonas.

The indigenous man has already accompanied Bolsonaro on a visit to the Yanomami territory in May 2021. Vice President Hamilton Mouro received Tukano in the Planalto. The photo of the meeting was sent to Belmonte on September 25, 2019 by indigenous. A day later, Tukano sends another message: “Don’t forget to feed my bank account”.

In a statement, Karina Kufa said that she received a proposal to act in a process to represent an association of miners together with Belmonte, but that the negotiations did not progress.

“The amount refers to the transfer to ICTS Provit to pay for an audit against the PSL”, he said. She added that she has not had a professional or political relationship with Belmonte for years.

Sergio Lima said that Belmonte never discussed the matter with him. “I doubt he dealt with it at the Palace. He never really got close to the Plateau. If he did any business with me to get closer there, he got frustrated.”

Regarding the amounts received, he says he explained to the PF that they were payments for services provided and for the creation of a partnership between them, which ended up not prospering.

THE Sheet could not contact the defense of Jair Renan. In previous demonstrations, she stated that the president’s son never asked for money or acted on behalf of a company in the government.

Belmonte denies relationship between project and payments

other side

Businessman Lus Felipe Belmonte stated that the payments he made had nothing to do with the mining project on indigenous lands.

According to him, the transfers to Sergio Lima refer to a loan and production of an audiovisual work.

Kufa, he goes on, received for a judicial expertise. Jair Renan would have received sponsorship in paltry amounts compared to others.

“My contact to make the matter of improving the legislation viable was in my capacity as an alternate senator. We were working in Congress on a solution to the matter.”

Belmonte also indicates that the woman message was a way of softening her resistance. “She was asking me for some things and I was wanting her to just let me do whatever I wanted. I said, Paula, let me make my contacts”, she said.

Regarding payments to indigenous people, he said that he was doing charity work and that the contracts signed were for acting as a lawyer. “I filed a lawsuit for them to have the right to do the mining.”

The lawyer said that, in case of legalization, he would negotiate a new contract. “As long as it becomes legal, what’s the harm in having an economic interest in a legal activity?”

Moro and Oliveira did not manifest. THE Sheet he could not speak with Bento Albuquerque or with Tukano.