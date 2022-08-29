Caged: Brazil creates 218,902 formal jobs in July, below expectations

Brazil created 218,902 formal jobs in July, a slowdown compared to June (278,753) and a result below market expectations (which expected 260,000, according to Refinitiv).

The creation of formal jobs was the result of 1,886,537 admissions and 1,667,635 dismissals and was also below the figure recorded in July 2021 (306,477).

The result was again boosted by the services sector, which created 81,873 new CLT jobs last month, followed by industry (50,503), commerce (38,574), civil construction (32,082) and agriculture (15,870).

Data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) should have been released on Friday (26) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, but were published this Monday (29). The ministry also revised (downward) June’s job creation from 309,114 to 278,753.

In the year, the balance of Caged is positive in 1,560,896 million CLT vacancies. The performance is also below that recorded in 2021, as in the first seven months of last year there was a net creation of 1,785,489 formal jobs.

All 27 Federation Units registered job creation in June. The best performance was recorded again in São Paulo (67,009) and the lowest balance in Espírito Santo (only 27 vacancies created).

The average admission salary rose to R$1,926.54 in July, a real increase of R$15.31 (above inflation) compared to June.

(With Estadão Content)

Related