Candoca’s son gets lost in the woods, Zé Paulino finds him alive and the boy sees his father for the first time

Zé Paulino meets Manduca (Enzo Diniz), his son with Candoca, and gets emotional in Mar do Sertão.

Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) will meet your child with Candoca (Isadora Cruz) in an unusual way in the next chapters of Sertão Sea, Globo’s 6pm soap opera. The scene, it is worth noting, will take place in the second phase of the plot, when the cowboy returns to Canta Pedra willing to take revenge on Tertulinho (Renato Góes)after spending ten years missing.

At first, he will meet Candoca again, who will be in shock to realize that he is alive. On the occasion, the two will kiss, but the young woman will soon demand explanations for having been missing for so long. Also, Zé Paulino, now called José Mendes, will discover that he has a son: manduca.

However, the reunion of the two will not be immediate. That’s because the boy will get lost in the woods with Joca (Miguel Venerabile), before meeting his father. Candoca, in turn, will be desperate and will go in search of the boy. Afterwards, José will go to meet his ex-fiancée to help her look for her son.

Knowing the region like no one else, José Mendes/Zé Paulino will run off through the woods. It won’t take long and he’ll be able to find Manduca and his little friend unharmed. It will be at that moment, in fact, that father and son will see each other for the first time. José, at the time, will be thrilled, but – without wasting time – he will soon take the boy back home, without revealing himself to him.

False death of Zé Paulino

In the next chapters of Sertão Sea, Zé Paulino and Tertulinho will have an accident during a trip. It will happen, however, that Colonel Tertúlio’s cowboy (José de Abreu) ​​will end up getting the worst of it. That’s because Tertulinho will leave his rival behind to agonize to death. However, Adamastor (Everaldo Pontes) will find him still alive and help him to recover.

Upon returning to Canta Pedra, the fop will tell everyone that Zé Paulino died in the accident. Soon after, he will discover that the rival is more alive than ever, but he will hide this from Candoca.

A year after the accident and fully recovered, Zé Paulino will return to the small town, but he will come across his great love by marrying Tertulinho. Disappointed, he will decide to disappear forever.

Then the story will jump ten years. When that happens, Zé Paulino will have become a rich man and assumed a new identity: “José Mendes”. Powerful, he will decide to return to Canta Pedra to take revenge on Tertulinho and cause the biggest stir in the city.

It is worth noting that Sertão Sea it is a work of Mario Teixeiraunder the general direction of Pedro Brenelli and artistic direction of Allan Fiterman. In the main roles, the six o’clock soap opera count with Isadora Cruz, Sergio Guizé, Renato GóesCyria Cordeiro, Débora Bloch, José de Abreu, Giovana Cordeiro and Enrique Díaz.