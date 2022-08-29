Carla Diaz flaunts impeccable curves in a low-cut bikini: ”What perfection”

Actress Carla Diaz left her abdomen flat in bikini photos in Bahia and drew praise from followers

Carla Diaz (31) garnered praise from followers by showing impeccable curves in new photos of Bahia. Recalling the trip, the actress put her body to play and impressed.

The ex-BBB star posed in front of a beautiful blue landscape and showed off her toned abdomen and toned legs in a dark, low-cut bikini.

“Location: SP/ Mood: #Bahia”wrote the blonde in the caption of the publication.

the muse’s boyfriend, Felipe Becarileft a comment and surprised. “I could give you a golden… but I actually want to give you a house, food, clean clothes, three children and my last name.he said.

The admirers were also full of praise. “Help! What perfection”, “The mermaid is different”, “My Bahia became more beautiful with your presence”they fired in the comments.

CARLA DIAZ CHANGES VISUAL TO LIVE A CHARACTER IN CINEMA

Actress Carla Diaz is in the preparations for a new work on the small screen and shared that she changed her look for a role in theaters! After playing Suzane Von Richtofen in the films The Girl Who Killed My Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents, the artist will play Lulli in the film Rodeo Rock, alongside singer Lucas Lucco (31). In her profile on Instagram, the former BBB revealed that she changed her hair for the recordings of the long, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

