Casares defends right to reelection in São Paulo and indicates likely candidacy: “It’s not a coup” | Sao Paulo

Current president of São Paulo, Julio Casares could be a candidate if the statutory reform is approved. In an interview with ge on Monday, he indicated that he will likely be up for reelection next year, if he is allowed.

– I think it’s a natural process. I’ve done my job, I don’t stop. I left Belo Horizonte, changed my suitcase, went to Europe and returned to the Flamengo game. I think that the work, the result, the goals achieved confirm me as a name to contest the next election. As I still have one year and three months left, I’m focusing on work. And I am an obstinate person, I wake up very early, I work a lot, I sleep very late – stated Casares.

– I charge goal all day. The goals achieved are my goals on a daily basis, both in football, as a base, in marketing, finance, governance, the social area, all areas. I want to do it, I am doing it and I think that this work is very tangible to be demonstrated with results and will be available to the partner – he added.

Casares’ current position is contrary to what he had defended when São Paulo overthrew the reelection, in 2016. On that occasion, former president Leco was one of the articulators of the change, and Casares, in the figure of advisor, voted against.

– Everything in life is dynamic. At that time, the picture was different, and when you assume with so many demands… The change in technology, social networks, financial demands, the world of football that changes a lot and, mainly, the important demands. After you look closely, it is clear that you change in the sense of understanding that you have a longer term or the right to re-election, which I think is more democratic – he commented.

– The right of re-election is you will be evaluated. I think re-election, in this sense, needs to establish a longer period so that you can create bridges of reconstruction, which is what São Paulo is doing – he said.

The possibility of re-election was once part of a package of measures to reform the club’s constitution that was rejected by members in January.

The evaluation of the councilors who defend the new movement is that there was acceptance for reelection, but that it was hampered by other less popular proposals, such as the one that extended the councilors’ term of office from three to six years – as the vote was in a package, all the proposals were rejected.

On the part of some fans there was also great disapproval for considering that the current board was trying a “coup” in order to benefit. The accusations are disapproved by President Julio Casares.

– How can it be a coup if you go through a sieve of a consultation process, a procedure, a vote? And how can it be a coup if reelection allows the candidate to run, but the decision is democratic in facing an opponent, with freedom of choice? This is not a scam, on the contrary. What can glimpse my reappointment or that of Olten (Ayres, President of the Council) is the work that was carried out and the trial in the ballot box, and this will be done in a democratic way. Re-election is the right to be evaluated by those who follow São Paulo closely or from outside – he analyzed.

Casares and Olten Ayres have terms until the end of 2023 – the election should be called for the second half of next year.

