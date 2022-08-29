CBF discards two names of Brazilian football to take charge of Brazil: “Incompatibles”

Brazilian Team

Next Brazil coach tends to be gringo

With Tite with his days numbered under the command of the Brazilian National Team, the CBF looks to the market in search of a new coach to be Brazil’s commander in the coming years. Of the names that are speculated, two are no longer part of the entity’s radar, which prioritizes the deal with a gringo.

Jorge Jesus and Jorge Sampaoli are two names that can paint the Brazilian team in 2023. Both coaches have had great stints in Brazilian football, for Flamengo, Santos and Atlético MG and, therefore, appear ahead and with chances to take over Amarelinha in 2023. Dorival Jr it is also spoken, but it runs out in relation to the two names.

Diniz, from Fluminense, who is going through a great phase in the season, came to gain strength behind the scenes, but is still considered ‘green’ in the market. Already, Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, for having a contract and being focused on the São Paulo club, also runs on the outside.

Cuca and Renato Gaúcho are discarded to take over the Brazilian team

Faced with the rumors, what is known, at this moment, is that the next coach of the Selection will not be Cuca, much less Renato Gaúcho, free on the market since his time at Flamengo. Despite the duo having big eyes and plans to run Amarelinha, at the moment, they are considerable “incompatible” in the thinking of the entity, according to ‘Jovem Pan’.

At the moment, the CBF has no coach in mind for next year. All the rumors are still at an early stage, and the big thought remains just the World Cup in Qatar.

