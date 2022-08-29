Celebrities with 3 or more children of the same gender; see list

Marcio Garcia, Faro and Silvio Santos: celebrities with 3 or more children of the same gender; see the list

As much as everything is just knowledge, the list of celebrities who have several children of the same gender is not smalland always catches the public’s attention.

Names like Silvio Santos, Mácio Garcia, Rodrigo Faro, Gilberto Gil and Lionel Messi are part of the select list of celebrities who draw attention to their heirs.

Mácio Garcia, for example, always draws attention when posing with his family. The presenter has four children from his relationship with Andréa Santa Rosa, three boys, Pedro, Felipe and João, and a girl, Nina.

One of Brazil’s favorite presenters is also part of this list. Rodrigo Faro is the father of three girls, Clara, Maria and Helena, fruits of his relationship with Vera Viel.

Already one of the most famous names when it comes to numbers of heirs of the same gender, it is the entrepreneur and owner of SBT, Silvio Santos. Father of 6 daughters, Silvio adopted Silva and had Cíntia from his first marriage. In the second, the famous had Daniela, Patrícia, Rebeca and Renata, fruit of his marriage with Iris Bird.

MORE FAMOUS

In addition to the names mentioned above, it is worth mentioning that the list is extensive. Football player Lionel Messi, for example, has three boys, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Another player who also has many children of the same gender is Cristiano Ronaldo. The athlete has 5 children, 3 of whom are girls. They are: Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, Alana, Mateo Ronaldo, Eva Maria and Bella Esmeralda.