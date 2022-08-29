Ceni has the same campaign as Crespo in Brasileiro; see the numbers

The games are going on in the Brasileirão, and São Paulo can’t score to get closer to the dispute for a spot in the next Libertadores. With four defeats in five rounds, Rogério Ceni’s team has a campaign identical to that of 2021 at the moment, at the time commanded by Hernán Crespo.

After 24 rounds, São Paulo has 29 points, with six wins, 11 draws and seven defeats. These are identical numbers to those that Crespo’s team added at this same time of last year’s Brasileirão.

In addition to the tune very close to the current one, São Paulo’s campaign in 2021 was curious about an away game against Cuiabá for the 25th round, just like this year. Last year, Crespo was fired two days after the 0-0 draw at Arena Pantanal. The difference is that at that time São Paulo no longer disputed any title: they had fallen from Libertadores two months before and in the Copa do Brasil a month before.

At the time of Crespo’s departure, President Julio Casares stated that the Argentine coach “conveyed to us that he was having difficulties. We waited as long as possible to avoid this type of departure, but it was inevitable.”

São Paulo occupies only the 13th position, outside the vacancy zone in the next South American Championship. Looking up, the distance to the G6 is ten points. Looking down, they are only four ahead of the relegation zone, as Cuiabá is in 17th place, with 25 points.

With the performance below expectations in the Brasileirão and after the defeat by 3 to 1 at home to Flamengo in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, the Morumbi team deposits its chips even more in the South American dispute. On Thursday, São Paulo faces Atlético-GO in the first duel of the semi-final of the continental tournament, at Serra Dourada, in Goiânia.

The tournament is seen as a priority by players and part of the crowd, who shouted: “It’s Thursday”, at the end of the match against Fortaleza. In addition, it may be the opportunity to completely differentiate the campaigns of Ceni and Crespo, since a possible continental title, won by São Paulo in 2012, will have a different weight in relation to Paulistão won in 2021, which the club won with the coach Argentine in charge. .

“To regret. We created a lot of opportunity today, their goalkeeper was having a happy afternoon. To regret. Tomorrow is to work more and focus on Thursday’s game, which is the most important for us”, said Luciano at the departure of the field, shortly after the final whistle, in an interview with TV Globo.

Head-to-head confrontations

São Paulo’s focus in the coming weeks is on the knockout stages, but the agenda also reserves high-tension matches for the Brasileirão, in which recent results have increased the risks of the team getting involved in the fight against relegation.

Tricolor visits Cuiabá and Ceará in two direct clashes against the fall, with a classic against Corinthians in the middle (see the list of games below). In the remaining 14 rounds, they still face five other opponents involved in the fight against relegation: Avaí, Coritiba, Botafogo, Juventude and Atlético-GO, four of which are at home.

“We have to recover the players, work well to build a good base for Thursday [contra o Atlético-GO]. Then, in 66 hours, we face Cuiabá. Let’s redo it, have a new team, see what’s possible. I don’t have much way to get ahead of this [sobre o rodízio].”

Rogério Ceni, on the division of attention between Copas and Brasileirão

Upcoming games for Sao Paulo:

1st/September – Atlético-GO x São Paulo, for the Sudamericana

4/September – Cuiabá x São Paulo, for the Brasileirão

September 8 – São Paulo x Atlético-GO, for the South American

September 11 – São Paulo x Corinthians, for the Brasileirão

September 14 – Flamengo vs São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil

September 18 – Ceará vs São Paulo, for the Brasileirão