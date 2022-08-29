Central Bank warns of risks of ‘Pix insurance’

Due to the increase in scams, companies have started to develop applications that inhibit the action of criminals by inhibiting bank transfers

Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Pix is ​​the Brazilian instant payment. The payment method created by the Central Bank (BC) in which funds are transferred between accounts in a few seconds, at any time or day



Technology companies have started to develop services to prevent theft via pix, the so-called “Pix insurance”. However, the central bank (BC) warned about hiring this type of service, which does not provide any security and can steal user data. Data obtained by the report of Jovem Pan News, together with BC, reveal a jump in scams via Pix. From January to June 2022, 734,145 indications of crimes were recorded with the instant payment mechanism. In 2021, there were only 25,330 records. The number means an increase of 2,818% in one year. Due to the increase in this type of scam, companies have started to develop applications that inhibit the action of criminals before they are able to make bank transfers. Alan Morais, director of the EXA company, says that his company’s application preserves victims’ personal data: “When they hire the service, they download an application that is installed on their device. Once you have been stolen and your device has been taken, you can take any other device in the world, such as a friend’s cell phone or computer, and through a portal you can remotely control that device that is no longer with you. You can see their location in real time, trigger an alarm, erase all content and lock the screen.”

However, the Central Bank warns that when a person contracts “Pix insurance”, it is necessary to keep in mind that all personal data will be in the possession of the technology company that provides the service. It is also not guaranteed that this company will reimburse stolen values, for example. Isabela Vilhalba, a specialist in Digital Law, warned of the risks of hiring companies of this type: “Firstly, it is important to know the origin of the company. If it is effectively an insurance company, if it has the proper records with Susepe and revenue to eventually reimburse. Because the consumer, worried about the Pix issue, can hire a company without a good reputation and end up falling for two scams”. Theft and extortion via Pix have become common in recent years, which is why the specialist reiterates the Central Bank’s warning for users to wait and research companies that develop this type of service: “It is important to check if the company has a privacy policy. privacy, if it is transparent about the use of data, if there is a channel to ask questions. All these are indications that more appropriately evaluate the contracted service”.

*With information from reporter Maicon Mendes