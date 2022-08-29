Central Bank wastes no time and launches platform that can compete with Pix

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, announced a new platform for financial services and transactions.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, announced that a new platform for financial services and transactions will be created. The statement was made during a conference on the “Monetary Policy Scenario” of Macro Day 2022 made by the bank BTG Pactual.

The resource is part of the institution’s innovation agenda, which aims to unite Pix, Open Banking and Open Finance in one place. Since the announcement, many people have been in doubt whether the instant payments system that is widely used by Brazilians will end.

Is Pix in danger of running out?

According to the Central Bank, the answer is no. Since its launch, Pix has been very successful and for this reason it will be maintained by the institution. The bank’s intention is to bring together in a single application the citizen’s financial life with all accounts and cards.

As announced by the BC president, Pix and Open Banking are examples of something much bigger that will come in the future. The executive understands that a single platform will allow users to gain access to all fundamental banking services.

What is the intention of the Central Bank?

The new service plans to integrate Real Digital, which is being studied and is expected to be launched by 2024. Financial market experts recognize that this will be a significant step forward for the Brazilian financial system. The banks themselves need to offer applications that integrate the services.

The motivation for developing a single app is to concentrate several functions, like Pix. On the new platform, customers will be able to check their balance, credit card limit, make debit payments and much more. It will even be possible to observe all digital and analog investments.

The purpose of this option is to optimize the user’s time when managing accounts in banks, fintechs or cooperatives included in the new system. There is also the possibility of making instant payments to other countries, the so-called “Pix Internacional”, this is also one of the plans of the Central Bank.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com