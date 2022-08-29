Charles case: ‘I went to see him and he was very hurt’, tells me as a young man – Gerais

‘A woman called me this morning, on Sunday, saying that he had committed suicide and that the body was here in the cemetery. I went to see him and he was badly hurt. Nobody communicated anything. I think this is absurd, because he has a family, he was a student. They didn’t have an iota of respect for him or me.’

Jeanete also questioned, in the interview, the treatment offered to the young man at the Emergency Care Unit, where Charles was taken before being taken to the Ouro Preto police station.

‘If they spent time with him at the UPA, why didn’t they take care of him there? The boy who was with him told them (doctors) that he had depression; who took medicine. Why didn’t they take care of him?’

One of the most questioned points by family and friends is the fact that Charles was placed in a cell, in the police version, with an object such as a tether for mugs. According to Jeanete, the young man should have been helped and not detained in that way.

‘He needed help. He was afraid of being alone. Poor thing, I can’t even imagine the despair he went through. My heart aches just to imagine what they did to him.’

Cowardice

‘They treated my son like garbage’, that’s the feeling of the mother, who, in addition to being indignant with the way the situation was handled, also talked about her son and how he was recovering from the loss of his father. She also said that the case was ‘a lot of cowardice’.

‘He had dreams of graduating. His life was college. He was a depressed boy over the death of his father, with no support from his father’s family. He was getting better, happy, he came here for the holidays, he was very happy, he said he was doing something to try an exchange. He was very happy, joking. I can’t believe until now that he left in such a cruel way. Too much cowardice.’

remember the case

According to the Military Police, Charles, who was black, gay and a militant of social movements, was detained after an argument with his boyfriend, on Saturday night (20/8), in Mariana, when he allegedly defied the police, called to separate the confused. Taken to Ouro Preto police station, Charles was placed in a cell and, moments later, found lifeless.

Despite the police supporting the suicide version, friends, UFOP, student institutions and political figures demand explanations about the case, which they consider unclear.

Charles’ death is now being investigated by the Civil Police. The corporation informed that the report has a period of up to 30 days to be ready and that an investigation was launched to determine the cause and circumstances of death.