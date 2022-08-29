Check out 3 Brazilian coins that can be worth a hefty sum

Coins of older models, or with few minted copies, can be sold for much higher values, as coin collectors are looking for some specific models. So check it out 3 Brazilian coins that can be worth a hefty sum.

However, before numbering the valuable coins, it is important to note that this content is intended to inform you. Our site does not work with the sale or purchase of coins, nor has any connection with collectors.

Which Brazilian currencies can be worth a lot of money?

There are distinct factors that can add value to coins. Among them, we can highlight the time of conservation, period in which it was minted, the low number of existing copies and the flower of imprint, the state in which the coin is presented. Check out below 3 valuable coins which can be worth a lot of money:

1998 BRL 1 coin

R 1 coins can be the easiest to find as they are relatively recent. Thus, one of the most valuable corresponds to the special edition of Human Rights, published in 1998 by the Central Bank.

The tribute was held in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, with only 600,000 coins minted. This model can be BRL 200.00.

Doubloon of 20 thousand réis

This model is very old, making the copy very rare. One of the oldest, it was one of the first coins to be produced in Brazil. she was sister-in-law between the years 1724 and 1727at the Casa da Moeda de Vila Rica, state of Minas Gerais.

The coin has a unique beauty, being one of the heaviest ever seen in the world. The amount of metal the item has explains the value assigned to the model. This coin can cost around BRL 30 thousand.

1889 gold coin

This model is also part of the most valuable team, mainly because of the period in which it was coined. It was made of gold, in the post-proclamation period of the Republic in Brazil, in 1889.

It was broadcast by D. Pedro II, to make payments abroad from Brazilian accounts. Thus, today it has a high degree of rarity and added value. It is possible to sell or buy this model for values ​​ranging from R$ 4 thousand to BRL 25 thousand.