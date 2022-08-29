Check out the only option to watch the game between Corinthians and Red Bull Bragantino this Monday

Corinthians enters the field for the Brasileirão on Monday night. Vítor Pereira’s team will face Red Bull Bragantino at 9:20 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Those who cannot attend the match at the stadium will have only one option to follow the duel on television.

The match will only be shown by the channel Premierewhich works in the system pay per view. The narration is by Everaldo Marques., while the comments are by Maurício Noriega and Richarlyson.

For those who prefer, you also have the possibility to follow everything about the match here on My Timon. There are three different options with all the confrontation information. The portal provides pre, during and post-match coverage online and free of charge for Corinthians fans. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 6:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. THE live also starts at 18:30;

Corinthians occupies the fourth position of the Brasileirão. The team has 39 points – 11 less than the leader of the tournament, Palmeiras. The vice-leader is Famengo, who beat Botafogo and went to 43 points last Sunday. Fluminense, third place, has 42 points, if Timão gets the three points, it equals the score of the Carioca team, but would still be behind by the tiebreaker criteria.

