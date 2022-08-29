Check out what happened in the 2nd episode

[Spoilers de A Casa do Dragão à frente]

A week after becoming the biggest premiere in the history of HBO Max in Latin America, The Dragon’s House came back with a vengeance in its second episode. The new chapter, “The Rogue Prince”, begins by turning the viewer’s stomach, showing a pirate invasion off the coast of Westeros, where criminals torture members of the royal navy by serving them to carnivorous crabs. Responsible for the ships and master of the lands closest to the pirates’ targets, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) asks Viserys (Paddy Considine) permission to retort, but the king denies it, worried about the possibility of going to war with the Free Lands. Present at the council meeting, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) suggests fighting the pirate fleets with dragons, decimating them and showing the strength of the Targaryen dynasty in a single blow. The young woman’s advice annoys the noble men and her father sends her to choose Daemon’s replacement (Matt Smith) in command of the royal guard.

Evaluating and interviewing several candidates, Rhaenyra decides to give the title to Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), knight who defeated Daemon in the tournament shown in the premiere episode. Furthermore, he was the only one among the selected soldiers who had ever participated in a real battle.

At the same time, Viserys and Alicent (Emily Carey) continue to approach, hidden from Rhaenyra. In conversation with the king, the Hand’s daughter tries to console him for the queen’s death, but, under her father’s orders, Otto (Rhys Ifans), takes advantage of the conversation to discreetly flirt with the occupant of the Iron Throne.

Moments later, Alicent meets with Rhaenyra in the sept, where he tries to convince her to reconnect with her father. During their conversation, the princess reveals that she believes the king only made her heir to the throne and crown as punishment for Daemon’s offenses.

Feeling her friend’s difficulty in dealing with grief over Aemma’s death (Sian Brooke), Alicent tells Rhaenyra that praying to the gods makes her feel closer to her mother, who also died less than a year ago, and convinces the princess to do the same to assuage her grief. Tearfully, the young Targaryen reveals that she would like her father to see her as something other than “your little girl”, a feeling that is shared by the friend.

Far away, in the gardens, Viserys, Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Corlys talk about the threat from the Free Lands pirates. The king’s cousins ​​suggest that his enemies now view the crown as fragile and try to persuade him to marry his daughter, Laena (New Fouellis-Mose), to convey a stronger image to the outside world.

Later, Viserys and Rhaenyra have dinner together. While it is clear that the princess wants to learn her royal duties to be prepared for when she becomes queen, the king is reluctant to let her participate in the kingdom’s administrative decisions. The disagreement between the two seems to exacerbate the rift between them.

Later, while treating a hand wound, Viserys tells Otto and Maester Mellos (David Horovitch) about his conversation with the Velaryon. The Hand of the King, obstinate in seeing his own daughter ascend to royalty, tries to dissuade him from the idea, while Mellos sees logic in the marriage proposed by Corlys.

Inclined to take Mellos’ suggestion for the sake of Westeros, Viserys walks through the gardens with Laena and shows clear discomfort at the age difference between him and the girl – after all, she is only 12 years old. The two talk about dragons and the conquest of Westeros until the girl, embarrassed, says she is honored at the possibility of uniting the two Valerian houses, promising to give the king many heirs if they marry. Viserys soon realizes that she was actually just repeating Corlys’ words, and annoyed after the girl says that “wouldn’t need to lie down” with him before the age of 14, the king changes the subject and goes on his way, not realizing that he is watched from afar by his daughter.

Seconds later, Rhaenyra and Rhaenys talk about succession to the throne. While the princess remains confident that she will become queen even if her father has a son, the Queen Who Never Was recalls that when she had the chance to be queen, the High Council preferred to crown Viserys, and states that “men would rather burn the kingdom than see a woman sit on the Iron Throne”.

At the Red Keep, Viserys vents about his dilemma with Alicent, who uses the opportunity to get even closer to the king. She presents him with a dragon figurine that he had broken days before, leaving him visibly moved by the gesture. His thanks, however, are suddenly cut short when Otto summons him to an emergency meeting of the Small Council.

There, it is revealed that Daemon, upon leaving King’s Landing, stole a dragon egg and took Dragonstone, which rightfully belongs to Rhaenyra. In a letter, the former commander of the guard at King’s Landing informs him that he will remarry and that his second wife is already pregnant with their child. Also according to him, the dragon egg will be placed in the cradle of his heir, as per the Targaryen family tradition. When it is revealed that the disinherited prince stole the same egg that Rhaenyra had chosen to place in her stillborn brother’s crib, Viserys rebels and announces his intentions to go after his brother to arrest and punish him, but is calmed by Otto, who offers to go to Dragonstone himself.

Arriving in town, Otto confronts Daemon, but retreats when the disinherited prince’s dragon appears. Seconds later, Rhaenyra appears from the horizon riding her own dragon and convinces her uncle to return the stolen egg.

Back in King’s Landing, Viserys is furious with Rhaenyra for putting herself in danger, but the princess assuages ​​her anger by reminding her that she was able to return from Dragonstone with the stolen egg and without a drop of blood being spilled. The two then have their first honest conversation since Aemma’s death, and the girl says that she understands her father’s duties as king and that she accepts the fact that he needs to remarry.

At a new meeting of the Small Council, Viserys announces that he is ready to remarry, but, taking Rhaenyra and Corlys by surprise, reveals that he intends to join Alicent, which infuriates them both. Disgusted, Lord Velaryon meets with Daemon and begins hatching plans to take the King from the Iron Throne.