Check today’s rates

Treasury Direct offers 11 securities options, in 3 modalities: indexed to the IPCA (hybrid security), fixed rate and indexed to the Selic rate (post-fixed).

It is worth remembering that, despite the maturity period, Treasury bonds offer the possibility of early redemption, which, in some cases, can be a good opportunity.

Learning how to invest in Treasury Direct is getting easier and it is even possible to simulate the return on investment.

Treasury rates and prices vary daily and it is important to track their fluctuations and compare with other investments to make a good decision.

Check Treasury Direct rates and prices today

Table updated at 15:28

Title annual profitability minimum investment Unit price Due date PREFIXED TREASURY 2025 12.13% BRL 30.60 BRL 765.21 01/01/2025 PREFIXED TREASURY 2029 12.16% BRL 33.90 BRL 484.34 01/01/2029 FIXED TREASURY with semiannual interest 2033 12.30% BRL 35.58 BRL 889.54 01/01/2033 SELIC TREASURE 2025 SELIC + 0.0820% BRL 120.64 BRL 12,064.68 01/03/2025 SELIC TREASURE 2027 SELIC + 0.1717% BRL 119.96 BRL 11,996.82 01/03/2027 IPCA TREASURY+ 2026 IPCA + 5.70% BRL 31.84 BRL 3,184.36 08/15/2026 IPCA TREASURY+ 2035 IPCA + 5.86% BRL 38.55 BRL 1,927.96 05/15/2035 IPCA TREASURY+ 2045 IPCA + 5.86% BRL 32.77 BRL 1,092.61 05/15/2045 IPCA TREASURY+with semiannual interest 2032 IPCA + 5.82% BRL 40.30 BRL 4,030.78 08/15/2032 IPCA TREASURY+with semiannual interest 2040 IPCA + 5.86% BRL 40.41 BRL 4,041.56 08/15/2040 IPCA TREASURY+with semiannual interest 2055 IPCA + 5.93% BRL 40.83 BRL 4,083.04 05/15/2055

What is Direct Treasure?

For those who don’t know, Tesouro Direto is a National Treasury program, carried out in partnership with the stock exchange, B3 SA – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, for the sale of federal government bonds to individuals through the internet. It is an investment modality famous in Brazil for its security and attractive returns, with different bonds and maturities with higher gains than savings under current rules.

However, Treasury Direct, as a program for the purchase and sale of public securities, offers securities that are guaranteed by the Federal Government, which is considered by market experts as the safest creditor in the country.

And today, there are three main forms of remuneration for investors in relation to Treasury Direct bonds:

Postfix:

this is the case of the Treasury Selic, a security whose profitability is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic and the exact return is only known during the investment. This security is still the most recommended for investors who need daily liquidity and for those who are just starting to invest.

prefixed title:

Fixed rate bonds have a defined return at the time of investment. That is, the investor knows exactly the amount he will receive if he keeps the security until the maturity date.

The assets available can yield fixed annual interest, a fixed interest plus the variation of the IPCA or a very small interest and the variation of the Selic.

The post-fixed bond linked to the Selic

offers less fluctuation throughout the application, as it follows the Selic rate exactly, with a small additional annual interest. The floating rate bond linked to the IPCA, on the other hand, offers the exact perspective of purchasing power appreciation, since inflation is embedded within this yield.

However, interest on securities offered by Treasury Direct can be updated daily. On the Treasury Direct website, the system presents an updated list of securities.

How to invest in Treasury Direct

Investing in Treasury Direct is quite simple. For this, first, you need to open an account with an investment bank or a brokerage. This decision must have, as main criteria, the solidity and history of the financial institution, the fees charged (mainly for the Direct Treasury), the facilities and assistance offered.

After that, you will be able to request access to the Treasury Direct system, which will send you a password. In this restricted area of ​​the system, with your login, you will be able to carry out purchase and sale operations and check balances and statements.

What is the yield on government bonds?

Apparently, the profitability achieved will be the one initially contracted, as it will depend on whether the investor remains with the purchased security until the maturity date. If it sells before the established date, the investor will receive its market price for the security, according to the market conditions of the day.

(Writing – Investments and News)