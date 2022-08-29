Chef Fogaça’s band prepares a show on Metal Day and wants to please even those ‘not into rock’ | Pop & Art

On September 2 at Rock in Rio, Henrique Fogaça, chef and judge of the “Masterchef” program, will show a side not so well known to the public: the singer. Vocalist of the band Oitão – focused on hardcore, metal and punk – he promises songs to please even those “not into rock”.

In addition to the chef as vocalist and composer, the band from São Paulo is made up of guitarists Ciero and Ricardo Quatrucci, bassist Tchelo and drummer Rodrigo Oliveira.

Oitão started in 2008 and will perform at the Rock District, on the first day of the festival, the famous Metal Day, with Iron Maiden as the headliner. When citing other artists who will be at the festival on the date, the chef defines the opportunity as “something immeasurable”.

He says he’s apprehensive about the show. “I’m going crazy, see? I don’t sleep much. Anyway, but we’re reconciling with everyone’s schedules.”

2 of 3 The group will perform on the 2nd, at the Rock District — Photo: Publicity/Eduardo Firmo The group will perform on the 2nd, at Rock District — Photo: Publicity/Eduardo Firmo

“It’s a huge pleasure, a very grateful thing that I feel for the music, for what Oitão has been tracing these years. That we can have a good show there on stage, a receptivity from the fans, from the people who will be there watching. ”

In addition to having restaurants in Rio (Sal Gastronomia and Sal Grosso), Fogaça is known for being a “Masterchef” judge. Therefore, he says that the songs will be more accessible to conquer the public that knows him through television. The idea is to introduce the band and convey the “rock philosophy”.

The presentation marks a new phase for Oitão, which will play unreleased songs from the album “Sem Fronteiras” and others that they have already been playing at other festivals, such as the Maximus Festival.

The vocal will be cleaner, with a less “grotesque” line than previous songs. Without losing their roots, the lyrics remain critical, but with messages about love, friendship, brotherhood and positive values ​​for life.

“There are social, political and contestation issues. However, having an ending in the lyrics of always positivity. Understanding the issues, however, playing [para cima]because I believe a lot in energy, what we transmit to the universe, we receive back.”

The group was invited before the pandemic to the festival and had the performance postponed for a year. Since then, the rehearsal routine has tried to reconcile the commitments of all the members. In this final stretch, the vocalist jokes that he is “going crazy” and sleeping little.

3 of 3 Presentation marks a new phase of Oitão, with unreleased songs for the album ‘Sem Fronteiras’ — Photo: Publicity/Eduardo Firmo Presentation marks a new phase of Oitão, with unreleased songs for the album ‘Sem Fronteiras’ — Photo: Publicity/Eduardo Firmo

For Fogaça, the kitchen and music – which today share his routine – are more similar than the o. Both careers have a glamorous side and a more “underground” side.

“They have the day-to-day and the internal part of the work, which many people do not know. In the plans, in the people who work in Sal [restaurante], as well as in Oitão as well. So, they are two different niches, however, in essence and root, I treat them in the same way.”