Chile summons Brazilian ambassador to protest Bolsonaro’s statements against Boric, the country’s president | World

This Monday (29) Chile convened the Brazilian ambassador in Santiago for consultations, in protest of the statements made by President Jair Bolsonaro against Chilean President Gabriel Boric, whom he accused of “burning the subway” in the 2019 protests, Antonia reported. Urrejola, the country’s foreign minister.

“We consider these accusations very serious. Obviously are absolutely false and we regret that in an electoral context, bilateral relations are taken advantage of and polarized through disinformation and fake news,” said Urrejola.

Bolsonaro made these statements in his closing remarks in the debate between presidential candidates on Sunday (28).

“Lula supported the president of Chile too. The same one who practiced acts of setting fire to subways there in Chile. Where is our Chile going?”, said President Bolsonaro.

‘That’s not how politics is done’

According to the Chilean newspaper “La Tercera”, Urrejola, the minister, said that Chileans are convinced that this is not how politics is done, even more so when it comes to two democratically elected heads of state, and that, despite the differences ideological, there should be a relationship of respect.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that it is necessary to strengthen the relationship with Brazil: “We hope to be able to continue facing the different challenges as brother peoples that we are, despite these statements by President Bolsonaro”.

In the diplomats’ protocols, summoning an ambassador for clarification is a way of signaling discontent — in this case, Chile expresses its displeasure with an action by the president of Brazil.

Gabriel Boric assumed the presidency of Chile in March 2022, at the age of 36. He is a former student leader who ran his campaign based on the speech of hope and advocating to represent the yearning for change, with the promise of strengthening a social welfare state in the country.

