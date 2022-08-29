Christina Rocha talks about ‘Family Cases’ and opens up about the future

Christina Rocha took charge of “Casos de Família” in 2009 and remained in charge of the afternoon program for 13 years. The attraction that addresses family conflicts daily on SBT afternoons will be interrupted on September 7th. The initiative came from the broadcaster and took the presenter by surprise.

in conversation with splashChristina comments that she feels “at peace” when looking at the trajectory of the program and comments on what she believes to be the most positive in its history: opening doors to discuss serious issues in society, such as homophobia and machismo.

“I opened doors for people to reflect on homophobia and sexism on TV. For people to reflect, ‘What is the sin of my child being homosexual or transsexual?’ Anahy (D’Amico), my psychologist friend, and I tried to show that the most important thing is character, it’s the love we have… Thank God, I’m super loved in the LGBTQIA+ environment for opening doors. I’m talking about the entire program team”, he says.

“It’s different from you doing a report on homophobia, that’s cool, but in ‘Casos de Família’, we faced conflicts all the time. Every day, Casos de Família showed the abused people and who abused them. It had a meme, the funny part, but it was heavy for those who did it. It was beatings and I went to therapy for that”, he adds.

In these 13 years ahead of the program, Christina saw many memes being made from the funny situations that some conflicts provided. She says that was not a problem. What she didn’t like were the accusations that the stories told in the afternoon were fabricated.

“What bothers me is to say that the show is armed, is to belittle it. There are people who like to watch only light shows, to see the Kardashians, and not have contact with the problems of everyday life. And I respect those who don’t like it. this type of program, but the falsehood and demagoguery of people who said that situations didn’t happen. But it happens regardless of social class”, he thinks.

She was labeled a barracker, there were people who said the program was armed. I had to be whole to stand the trials… And I never played any roles. What I show in ‘Family Cases’ is what I am on a daily basis.

And the future?

In a statement, SBT stated that the program may return in 2023. Christina does not know if the program will, in fact, return to the air. What she knows is that she wants to reinvent herself and the way forward may be to create a podcast.

“I want to do other things. Besides TV, I want to do podcasts and have my own. I’m watching with the people who advise me. I don’t want to be doing the same thing all the time. Being on TV is cool, but I felt comfortable “, he thinks.

But a momentary pause is necessary. After the suspension of “Family Affairs”, Christina says she wants to rest, put her ideas in place and plan different ideas. She doesn’t want to be seen as just “the Christina of Family Affairs”

“Now, I want to stop to rest because I’m on 220 volts, especially in this very adrenaline week. People’s heads move. Every change scares them, but it’s nice and makes you leave the house. It’s a mix of feelings, but I’m calm and light,” he says.

“In Casos de Família, I was lacking creativity because it was a closed format program. I didn’t have much to create, I didn’t have anywhere to run. Besides being a program that tires a lot mentally because of the conflicts. It was time to give a recycled one. Everything has a right time to happen and it’s normal for things to get saturated.

Reinvention at 65

Christina began her career in the 1980s as a news anchor. During the chat with splashrecalled the period in which he presented the police newspaper “Aqui e Agora” between 1991 and 1996.

“On Thursday, I was watching the Daniella Perez documentary on HBO and I appear several times giving the news on the news on Aqui Agora. My TV baggage is big, but I still have a lot to show on the small screens. I did and would like to do. I want to reinvent myself”, he says.

The presenter says she doesn’t think much about age, but she celebrates reaching 65 with physical health and disposition.

“I have a nice physical life, horseback riding is not a sport that just anyone does. I do 80 km and 120 km races. In terms of physical capacity, I’m full. And I take care of myself, I’m a vain person because I want to age well But age cannot be a limiting factor. Today, thank God, a 60-year-old woman is not sitting in a chair knitting as we imagined before”, he concludes.