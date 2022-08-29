Ciro to Bolsonaro: ‘You corrupted your ex-wives and your children’

Ciro Gomes (PDT) stated this Sunday night (28/8), during the debate of the band, that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) corrupted his ex-wives and children. The answer at the meeting between the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic took place after Bolsonaro’s statement about a speech by Ciro.
“I already mentioned the weakling, I apologized. Wait, it’s my turn to talk. You said that your wife’s most important mission was to sleep with you. For God’s sake, Ciro,” said Bolsonaro, who was then reprimanded.
Ciro had recalled a time that Bolsonaro, in 2017, said that he “weakened” when he had a daughter.
“That’s the big contradiction that you need to explain. I didn’t want to bring that kind of argument here, except for your lack of character to bring up a personal matter from 20 years ago”, he added.
Eleies 2022
Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Lo Pricles (UP), Pablo Maral (Pros), Roberto Jefferson (PTB) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) are other names that stand as candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022. they did not participate in the debate,
This year’s elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second shift will take place on the 30th of the same month.