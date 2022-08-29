Ciro to Bolsonaro: ‘You corrupted your ex-wives and your children’

Jair Bolsonaro and Ciro Gomes during debate at Band (photo: Reproduo/YouTube Band Jornalismo) Ciro Gomes (PDT) stated this Sunday night (28/8), during the debate of the band, that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) corrupted his ex-wives and children. The answer at the meeting between the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic took place after Bolsonaro’s statement about a speech by Ciro.



see gallery . 28 Photos Debate between candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022 held by Band

(photo: Miguel Schincariol/AFP)

“I already mentioned the weakling, I apologized. Wait, it’s my turn to talk. You said that your wife’s most important mission was to sleep with you. For God’s sake, Ciro,” said Bolsonaro, who was then reprimanded. Ciro had recalled a time that Bolsonaro, in 2017, said that he “weakened” when he had a daughter.

“Twenty years ago I made the absolute misfortune of making fun of an extraordinary woman who was my wife for 18 years. I’ve apologized for that a million times, this apologizing for a lifetime. That’s not what I’m talking about, Bolsonaro. I’m talking about your lack of scruples. You corrupted all your ex-wives, they are all involved in scandals. You corrupted your children, that’s the question, having promised that you would fight the corruption of the PT and Lula,” he said. Cyrus.

“That’s the big contradiction that you need to explain. I didn’t want to bring that kind of argument here, except for your lack of character to bring up a personal matter from 20 years ago”, he added.