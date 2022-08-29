City representative watches Bahia vs Vasco with Bellintani, who confirms early SAF | Bahia

Bahia’s SAF negotiations are well advanced. That’s what the club’s president, Guilherme Bellintani, reports, who watched the game against Vasco, for Série B, at Arena Fonte Nova, this Sunday, along with special guests. A representative of the City Group was with the manager, as well as an agent linked to another English team.

The proposal is for the purchase of 90% of SAF do Bahia.

Bellintani spoke briefly with the ge team and confirmed the role of his teammates in the stands. Despite admitting that the negotiation is advanced, the president reiterated that caution is necessary and guaranteed that the negotiation does not depend on access to Series A.

1 of 3 Bahia President Guilherme Bellintani greets Grupo City representative at the locker room door — Photo: Gabrielle Gomes Bahia president Guilherme Bellintani greets Grupo City representative at the locker room door — Photo: Gabrielle Gomes

2 of 3 Guilherme Bellintani in an interview with Segue o BAba — Photo: Samara Figueiredo Guilherme Bellintani in an interview with Segue o BAba — Photo: Samara Figueiredo

Conversations between Bahia and Grupo City began in September last year, with the Squadron still in the First Division of Brazilian football. The relegation did not cool the interest that, according to the club’s president, Guilherme Bellintani, came from the Bahian team.

After the first meetings, the negotiation also involved a series of other meetings, including a trip by Belllintani to England and a visit by representatives of the Arab fund to the Tricolor facilities.

Another important move on the way to SAF took place in July of this year, when the Deliberative Council approved the agreement with Banco Opportunity for the payment of a debt that reached R$ 114 million. After negotiation, the debt was reduced to R$ 35 million.

During participation in Segui o BAba, podcast by ge, the president of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani spoke about SAF in Bahia and explained that the club has already overcome two of three stages to complete the process.

Debt negotiation; Amount to be invested; Legal details.

– We divide the theme into three major themes. First, the debt, the club’s situation, which has been overcome. The second topic is negotiation, how much will be invested, the role that the association will play. It’s the design debate. And the third is legal, writing everything. We passed the first two,” Bellintani said.

The manager also compared Bahia’s SAF project with that of other clubs in Brazil.

– We did not enter into the logic of structuring the SAF as other Brazilian clubs did. For our part, we think of a project that will be definitive in the club. So we can’t do anything hastily and in an unstructured way.

Bellintani justified that Tricolor walks at a slower pace because it anticipated some stages. He cited the club’s debt verification process as an example.

– We chose the most thorough and careful path possible. Not only in legal and financial terms, but also in terms of the proposal. I think we are in the final phase and this cycle is very important.

City Group clubs around the world