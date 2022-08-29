Cleo said that Fábio Jr. left the mother devastated because of the end

Cleo revealed what she faced with her mother in her separation

Gloria Pires is happy and married to Orlando Morais. On social media, the two lavish a lot of love and exchange passionate statements. But, before living her happy ending, the Globo actress was devastated by the end of a marriage.

For those who don’t know, the actress was married to Fábio Jr, from 1979 to 1983. Cleo Pires was born from the relationship and it was the actress and singer who commented on how her mother felt with the end in an interview and said that when experiencing all the suffering of her, the two created a relationship.

“I have a very strong bond with my mother. She had me very young, with a lot of conscience, she separated from my father, she suffered a lot, she was a single mother at that time, working really hard, so we were kind of partners in crime,” Cleo told the Pânico program, on Rádio Jovem Pan for a while. 3 years.

Still in the interview, the singer and actress also highlighted that her relationship Orlando Morais, Glória Pires’ new husband, is healthy and sees him as a father. “There is not much to compare [com a ligação com o pai]. And attachment is my father Orlando, can you believe it? We have a connection,” she said.

GREAT MOTHER AND DAUGHTER RELATIONSHIP

Cleo and Gloria Pires, without a doubt, they have one of the most beautiful relationships between mother and daughter. The actresses are always exchanging statements, whenever possible, and emphasizing the importance that one has in the other’s lives.

Last week, Cleo took advantage of her mother’s birthday, who turned 59 last Tuesday, to declare herself to her. In Stories, the artist published a beautiful image kissing Gloria and congratulated her for another year of life. “Mamis, I have no words to describe how wonderful, magnificent and incredible you are”, began the actress.