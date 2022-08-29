Corinthians beats Flamengo and takes the lead in the semifinal of the Brazilian Under-20

This Sunday, Corinthians started the 180-minute clash against Flamengo, for the semi-final of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. In a duel played at Arena Barueri, Timãozinho took the lead in the dispute with a 1-0 victory. The goal was scored by defender Murillo.

The match was very disputed for both sides, who entered the game with different proposals. Flamengo even established superiority in the first minutes of the game, but saw Corinthians match the volume of play in the second stage.

The definition of the spot in the final will take place next Sunday at 16:00. The command, of course, belongs to Flamengo, who had a better campaign in the first phase.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians returns to the field with its Under-20 team next Wednesday, for Paulistão in the category. The opponent of the time is Santos, at 3 pm at Fazendinha.

The game

Escalation

Coach Danilo sent a team close to its maximum strength to the field. The main absences were on account of Robert Renan and Giovane, both already integrated in the cast of Vítor Pereira in the professional.

The initial lineup had Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Matheus Araújo and Pedrinho; Kayke, Biro and Arthur Sousa.

My Helm

First time

In the first move of the game, Corinthians’ defense scared the fans present at the Barueri Arena. Goalkeeper Kauê tried to play and was disarmed by Mateusão, on the side of the penalty area. The Flamengo striker shot for the free goal, but saw Murillo intercept the shot over the line, with his head.

Flamengo’s initial pressure was also present at five minutes. Mateusão ​​did a good feint at the entrance of the area and rolled to Werton, who came face to face with Kauê. The Flamengo forward got the ball wrong and kicked it over the goal. Shortly after, he repeated the play at the entrance of the area and stopped at Timão’s goalkeeper.

The Corinthians answer came three minutes later. Arthur Sousa surpassed Cleiton in the pivot and took off at speed. In the sequence, the striker sought a low cross for Pedrinho, who did not reach.

Flamengo’s dominance persisted and gained strength as the minutes passed. At 12, Matheus França gave a beautiful kick from the edge of the area and stopped in a beautiful defense by Kauê, practically close to the post.

Kauê was even the main name of the match in its first moments. After two good participations in kicks from outside the area, the Corinthians shirt 1 performed a miracle at close range in a kick by Mateusão.

Corinthians’ first goal kick took place only in the 19th minute of the first half. Pedrinho crossed to Arthur Sousa, who forced the opposing defense to hit the edge of the area. In the spare, Zé Vitor took it first and sent it through the back line.

With the spirits calmed down after the first few minutes of suffocation, Corinthians managed to create two clear consecutive chances. Arthur Sousa received from Pedrinho and came face to face with the goalkeeper, at the entrance of the small area. Timão’s number 9 shot hard, but stopped in a beautiful defense of the archer with his chest.

On the next move, it was Biro’s turn to take danger. Corinthians shirt 10 made a beautiful volley at the entrance of the area and stopped at the visiting team’s archer. Léo Mana also tried to kick from outside the area and took danger, in the final part.

Second time

Corinthians returned for the second half with an exchange in relation to the starting team that started the match. In midfield, Zé Vitor gave way to Riquelme, to improve the white team’s defensive system.

Tactically, Danilo’s team also came modified. Guilherme Biro and Pedrinho switched positions, so that the number 10 of Timão started to act as a kind of second striker, very close to Arthur Sousa, in the reference.

The Flamengo team remained the owner of the main attacking actions. Captain Daniel Cabral even took a good shot from outside the area, which Kauê had to “deflect with his eyes” to the baseline.

Corinthians’ rare escapades lost even more their periodicity throughout the final stage. Flamengo, owner of the ball most of the time, was able to kill Corinthian creativity already on the ball out, which induced Danilo’s team to look for Arthur Sousa with more direct connections

In the first escape with more volume, Guilherme Biro almost opened the scoring. Corinthians shirt 10 brought it to his left foot and hit it very hard, on the goal route. The deflection in the opponent’s block, however, prevented the goal.

An important character in the first half, Kauê was not absent from the match during the second half. The Timão archer stopped forward Werton’s face-to-face submission after a failure in Timão’s defense.

And Corinthians opened the scoring in a play that was rarely used during the match. In a lateral free kick, Guilherme Biro hit the first post perfectly and found Murillo, who finished with a beak for the nets.

Soon after the goal, coach Danilo moved his team to overcome the adversity of fatigue. Felipe Augusto and Higor entered the vacancies of Arthur Sousa and Kayke, to increase the speed of Corinthians in counterattacks.

The referee called for five minutes of extra time after the initial 90. And the score was 1 to 0 for Corinthians